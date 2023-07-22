The High Frequency Trader

Optimize before use and buying.

The High Frequency Trader execute trades without any time or trading frequency restrictions.  The EA is programmed to respond quickly to market conditions and aims to capture short-term price movements with precision.

Key Features:

  • Time and Frequency Freedom: The EA does not impose any time restrictions, allowing it to trade continuously and react swiftly to market opportunities as they arise.
  • Adjustable Lot Size: The user can customize the trading volume using the "LotSize" input parameter, allowing for flexible position sizing based on individual risk preferences.
  • Take Profit and Stop Loss: The EA incorporates a customizable Take Profit and Stop Loss strategy to manage trades effectively. The user can specify the desired Take Profit and Stop Loss levels using the "TakeProfitPips" and "StopLossPips" input parameters.
  • Stop Loss Enable/Disable: The user has the option to enable or disable the Stop Loss feature using the "EnableStopLoss" input parameter.
  • Requote Handling: The EA includes a mechanism to handle requotes, which can occur in fast-paced markets. If a requote is encountered while executing a trade, the EA will attempt to retry the order after a short delay to improve the chances of successful execution.


Produits recommandés
Hedging Lots Repeat
Luis Mariano Vazquez Marcos
Experts
ADX Forex Trading Strategy (Hedging Lots Repeat) I use this robot every day on my real accounts. This Forex trading robot has been developed by MRBEAST as a tool to facilitate day trading. Please note that using this robot involves certain risks and does not guarantee consistent profits in the forex market. The trading robot is based on algorithms and strategies that I have designed, which have been created using my knowledge and experience in the field of trading. However, past performance d
Pegasus Pro
Armin Heshmat
Experts
Pegasus Pro works on based on HFT (high frequency trading) algorithm , but it’s so sensitive, it’s 100% automatic,Pegasus Pro is capable to scalp every different situation ,Please try Backtest with the lowest spread : ( MAX 5 for majur currency ) Because the ECN accounts Types have very low spreads , Maximum Ms for VPS: 5, do not forget to get this Ms your broker's server address must be in the same place with your VPS address Live signal,  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2256700?source=Site+S
Fire Wave EA
Ahmed Dwaib
Experts
Avis important : L'Expert Advisor Fire Wave est spécifiquement conçu pour fonctionner sur la paire GBP/USD en utilisant l'échelle de temps de 5 minutes. Utiliser l'EA sur des échelles de temps plus élevées (comme H1 ou plus) augmente significativement le risque et pourrait entraîner des pertes plus importantes que prévu. Cela est dû aux calculs uniques de la stratégie, optimisés pour le graphique de 5 minutes. Cependant, si vous préférez un risque plus faible avec des rendements moindres, l'EA p
Arman Flying EA R1
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello everyone, the expert works on pending deals moving with the price When a deal is activated, the take profit and stop loss are placed When moving with the profit, the other pending deal moves with the price Until it closes with a profit or loss and works again in the same way There are no complications or indicators in the expert The expert is very simple in his work Work on the five minutes, capital $ 100 or more The lot size will work based on the capital Work on gold A zero is placed on
Price Action Forex Trading Robot
FXRaid UK Ltd
Experts
This is a Price Action based EA. No martingale or hedging strategy is used here. The EA is for EURUSD Only. Entry Logic: Support resistance to determine the area of buying and selling. We don't enter market if its a ranging market.we filter ranging market with Bollinger band and ADX. Also we check the market trend.only enter for buy if its an uptrend and sell if its a sell market. Exit Logic: Usually, we have a fixed stop loss which is very low according to the Take profit. Also we have trailing
Fast and quick
Abdallah Moustafa Hamdy Ahm Abdelrazek
Experts
** READ THIS VERY CAREFULLY **   This EA is a fully automatic expert built for the      EURUSD, GBPUSD  currency pair ONLY. This EA  does   not use  Martingale and Grid.  This EA  has been tested for more than      10 years  in Strategy Tester . This EA  trades in H1 frame ONLY   Before you buy Matrix EA, take note of the risks involved: Past performance does not guarantee future returns (EA can also lose money). The tests shown (e.g. in the screenshots) are highly optimized to find the
Good Monday
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (8)
Experts
The expert trades at the opening of the market after the weekend, focusing on the price gap (GAP). Various sets of settings are ready (trading against or towards the GAP). At the same time, various options are available in the expert settings, allowing you to create your own unique sets yourself.    >>> Chat <<< Currency pairs for which the sets have been developed: GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURGBP, EURCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, CHFJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, EURUSD, G
Lucky Star MA and MACD
Yurij Batura
Experts
Created for signal providers, as well as for participation in various forex contests(and not only), can independently open an unlimited number of orders on the indicators Moving Average and Moving Average Convergence / Divergence A series of experts: Lucky Star RSI and MACD, Lucky Star WPR, Lucky Star RSI, Lucky Star MA, Lucky Star SO, Lucky Star MACD, Lucky Star MA and SO, Lucky Star MA and MACD,  Lucky Star SO and MACD  the probability of winning real money in management or bonuses to real acc
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
EA Smart Trade Way MT4
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The foreign exchange market, and the stock and futures markets have almost the same model of price behavior, which boils down to the fact that the market first subsides and consolidates, after which new strong breakthroughs occur, which become the beginning or loud continuation of a certain trend. As a rule, breakouts occur after a breakout by the price of local lows and highs, which in turn are support and resistance lines for the trend. As a rule, the very moment of a breakthrough can take min
Trade Monster
Jason Edward Todt
Experts
Main Features Detect the best and most successful point of trend and reversal trend Easy-to-use Intuitive easy setup Scan the number of candles – Amount of history bars to evaluate Configuring not required Watches multiple timeframes for support and resistance Customizable Trailing stoploss and takeprofit Automatic Lot Size Optimization Suitable for any time frame Suitable for any currency pair This EA is fully automated and easy to use. This robot uses Moving Averages working in c
CatchTheWave EA
Sergey Kruglov
5 (1)
Experts
The CatchTheWave Expert Advisor for Forex is a software designed to automate trading on the foreign exchange market in real time. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market. Thus, he can apply the most advanced technical indicators and market analysis based on previously made transactions. One of the key features of " CatchTheWave " is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various
Remora fish
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
You know you are not a shark but maybe you can be a   remora fish. You just have to locate a shark and feed on the remains. This system uses an indicator that detects the movements of the shark and positions itself in favor of it, taking advantage of its capture. This system analyzes the market looking for the waves that the shark produces in the forex sea when it attacks the market. Once the shark attack is located, it enters the market to catch a piece of the catch. All operations have thei
Forex Play
Ivaylo Petkov
Experts
Forex Play EA is an automated Expert Advisor based on smart algorithm and some standard indicators like Bollinger Bands, Stand Deviation etc. Money management - automatic lot calculation based on your risk per trade or manually set; Broker SPY Module (Hidden Take Profit and Stop Loss); Spread and Slippage Protection; High Trading Frequency; Flexible input options to use on different currency pairs; This system uses no grid, no martingale, no arbitrage, no hedges; Parameters Distance from BB for
LSM Pyramid Hedge Pro EA
Peter Lee
Experts
1. Automated trading system 2. Follow the trend  / Breakout / Price Action 3. It can be add more positions to the trend(Pyramiding) Parameters: EA1: Entry Strategic Settings Stop New Open Orders: false/true Strategic_ABC: TrendFollow/BreakOut/PriceAction     Trade Direction: Buy_Only                          Sell_Only                          Buy_Sell Pyramid Hedge(Long+Short): true/false(add positions to both direction) Hidden SL/TP Line: It can be hidden SL/TP line EA2: Risk Management Setti
GridProfit
Hafis Mohamed Yacine
Experts
Grid Profit  Grid Profit EA Working with all pairs. TimeFrame - 5-15-30-1H Minimum Deposit Recommended : $1000 USD lot 0.01  Grid Profit EA  V 1.00  would probably come about in the event the volatility to your commodity begins to diminish. In the case some sort of examine benefits are generally in the beginning to travel sideways, that ATR profit would probably figure out how to drop off of. This can trigger that trailing terminate to travel in excess since examine benefits began to be way
Jupiter Mt4
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
JUPITER  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of    independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions    JUPITER        It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      JUPITER  . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can dow
Koli Mt4
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Experts
Multi currency ai trading bot for mt4 it is rich of parameters like equity control , tp and sl in different option like money and pips also drawdown control risk control trading timing and lot size in detailed options also closing control for trades supported with nice control panel with many options you can make your parameters as you wish that ea work with any pair any frame also any equity you can adjust that in equity balance 
Trendster
Ehizogie Iredia
Experts
Trendster is a trend following trading system built specifically for GBPUSD currency pair. It checks the overall strength of a trend before jumping in on a trade. The EA has been tested from past years and also this year with a good success rate. This EA doesn't open trades until the trend is actually confirmed to be strong therefore, it is best for investors seeking a long term return on their investment. It most likely opens approximately 4 to 7 trades monthly with relatively low draw-down and
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Experts
The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
Forex Fraus Edelweiss
Dmitriy Zaytsev
3.25 (4)
Experts
The Expert Advisor of the Forex Fraus family, the system is designed for scalping and adapted for the accounts with fast execution of orders. Operation Principle It buys and sells based on the values of the internal indicator; When a signal is received, the orders are opened by injection, using tick data; Always sets a stop loss; Positions are closed by Trailing Stop; Not closed positions are closed at the opposite trade; Built-in adjustable risk management block. Depending on the balance, it m
HFT Flame Mt4
Shamary A Guy
Utilitaires
This is the HFT Flame Ea....This is a complex Expert Advisor that basically pick trades from price movements, it is also a none-martingale mechanism with netting strategy that makes this Ea more interested and profitable throughout your trading journey. The HFT Flame EA can be super consistent on profits depending on the inputs selected for your style of trading. This is a hand free trading robot that can trade your way to success while you are away from the charts, another perfect advantage abo
FREE
Diamond Hedge MT4
Mario Miguel Marques Vara
2 (1)
Experts
La mise en œuvre répétée d'une stratégie solide s'avère souvent être une tâche difficile. Nous comprenons que votre temps est précieux, c'est pourquoi nous présentons " Diamond Hedge ". Cette solution révolutionnaire offre une stratégie gagnante, vous permettant de connaître le succès sans passer des heures à surveiller des graphiques. Important ! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat, et je vous fournirai les paramètres que j'utilise ! Comment ça marche ? Configurez votre canal de trading
FREE
ANOVA Seeking
Mano Boonsok
Experts
**Multi-Strategy EA with Advanced Statistical Analysis (ANOVA & R-squared)** **Core Statistical Framework:** 1. **ANOVA Analysis:**    - One-way ANOVA: For trend direction significance    - Two-way ANOVA: For market variable interactions    - P-value thresholds < 0.15 for trade validation 2. **R-squared Analysis:**    - ATR R² (Strong correlation ≥ 0.75)    - Standard Deviation R² (Moderate: 0.50-0.74)    - EMA R² (Weak: 0.25-0.49)    - Combined R² for overall market state    - Determines sid
Amazing Brain MT4
Amazing Traders
Experts
La stratégie Breakout génère des signaux d'entrée sur le marché lorsque le prix franchit la limite d'une certaine fourchette de prix. Pour créer la stratégie, nous avons utilisé les données historiques avec une qualité de 99,9% pour les 15 dernières années. Les meilleurs signaux ont été sélectionnés et les faux signaux ont été filtrés. L'Expert Advisor effectue une analyse technique et ne prend en compte que les cassures qui donnent les meilleurs résultats.  Il utilise un système de filtrage
Inside Candle EA
Hong Ling Mu
1 (1)
Experts
Based on my original trading strategy, it appears that this EA is programmed to use technical analysis to identify an inside candle pattern in the current candle and wait for a breakout in either direction. If the price breaks out higher, the EA will place a buy order, and if it breaks out lower, the EA will place a sell order. The take profit and stop loss levels are set at 50 pips each. Additionally, using a martingale strategy, which involves increasing the lot size after a losing trade, ca
FREE
Intelligent Detector
ALGOCHURCH LTD
Experts
Intelligent Detector is an expert advisor that works based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms for the EURUSD symbol. Its trading strategy is Swing trade, which identifies safe trades in order to prevents high-risk decisions and uncertain positions. It has been able to make the most stable profits over a long period of about 19 years (not every expert has this capability and they are only responsive in short and specific period), it has not overfitted. Caution: The number of licenses are lim
Eurusdkiller
Nehemiah Rono
Experts
EUTUSDKILLER is a trend EA that works in all market conditions (i)It buys when the indicator confirms a trend  (ii)Sell when the same indicator confirms a down trend. (iii)Easy visual and effective trend detection. (iV)It filters and improve your trading strategies. (v) It scans previous data and give real time output. (vi) It can be set to auto calculate lots size.
N Era V EA MT4
Aleksandr Zheltikov
Experts
New Era V EA  is a powerful Expert Advisor that combines DiNapoli levels and support and resistance levels for forex trading. It provides risk allocation, analyzes the market and opens positions based on the signals received from DiNapoli levels and support and resistance levels, providing traders with an excellent trading strategy. Description of Strategy Real Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2234325 With the purchase of N Era V EA you will receive one of my EA's as a gift . So please wr
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.62 (21)
Experts
Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.37 (27)
Experts
Goldex AI : le succès d'aujourd'hui sera le fruit de demain SUPER RÉDUCTION POUR UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE ! 2 DERNIERS EXEMPLAIRES POUR 299 USD AVANT QUE LE PRIX N'AUGMENTE. Live Signal > IC Markets Real : Goldex AI High risk set Manuel et fichiers de configuration : Contactez-moi après l'achat pour recevoir le manuel et les fichiers de configuration. Prix : Le prix de départ est de 899 $ et augmentera de 199 $ toutes les dix ventes. Exemplaires disponibles : 2 Goldex AI - Robot de trading avancé av
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.94 (34)
Experts
L'EA Trend Ai est conçu pour fonctionner avec l'indicateur Trend Ai. Ce dernier effectue sa propre analyse de marché en combinant l'identification des tendances, des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes de retournement, et prend en charge tous les signaux de l'indicateur de manière entièrement automatique ! L'EA intègre de nombreux paramètres externes entièrement ajustables, permettant au trader de personnaliser l'expert selon ses préférences. Dès l'apparition du point vert, l'EA se pré
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.73 (1064)
Experts
EA Gold Stuff est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le trading d'or. L'opération est basée sur des ordres d'ouverture utilisant l'indicateur Gold Stuff, ainsi l'EA fonctionne selon la stratégie "Trend Follow", ce qui signifie suivre la tendance. Les résultats en temps réel peuvent être consultés ici. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, v
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.41 (37)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (170)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan ou  Quantum King  gratuitement !*** Demande
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Capybara
Sergey Kasirenko
4.68 (47)
Experts
Capybara EA est un système automatisé avancé de suivi des tendances basé sur l'indicateur Hama. Si le marché devient baissier et que l'indicateur devient rouge, l'EA vendra, si le marché devient haussier et l'indicateur devient bleu, l'EA achètera. L'EA peut détecter avec précision le début des tendances haussières et baissières et contrôlera les transactions ouvertes dans un style martingale/grille jusqu'à ce qu'elles atteignent TP. Paires recommandées : toutes les paires majeures comme l'eurus
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) PROMO DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la f
GOLD Dahab MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Contact me if you need the settings file, have any questions, or need any assistance. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – mak
Scalp Unscalp MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
3.5 (4)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 99 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : EU
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bienvenue chez Indicement ! PROP FIRM READY ! -> téléchargez les fichiers de l'ensemble   ici PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Offre Combo Ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   apporte mes 15 années d'expérience dans la création d'algorithmes de trading professionne
Quantum Dark Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
4 (3)
Experts
Quantum strategy is a combination of quantum superposition and trading signal model. EA Quantum Dark Gold determines Buy and Sell positions simultaneously for each signal and simultaneously places 2 orders Buy Stop and Sell Stop. Then the momentum determines which order position is executed and cancels the remaining pending order. This interesting idea forms the Quantum Dark Gold with a unique entry method. Open positions are then managed by Trailing, Stop Loss and position balancing strategies
Aurum Trader
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (3)
Experts
EA Aurum Trader   combine une stratégie d'évasion et de suivi de tendance avec un maximum de deux transactions par jour. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir un bonus personnel!  Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre Support solide et de notre indicateur de scanner de tendance, veuillez envoyer un mp. Moi!  Veuillez noter que je ne vends pas mes EA ou sets spéciaux sur telegram, ils ne sont disponibles que sur Mql5 et mes fichiers de sets ne sont disponibles que su
Big Forex Players MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.8 (41)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Technologie basée sur l'IA avec ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA est un conseiller expert en trading avancé conçu pour GBPUSD et XAUUSD. Il met l'accent sur la sécurité, des rendements constants et une rentabilité infinie. Contrairement à de nombreux autres EA, qui s'appuient sur des stratégies à haut risque telles que la martingale ou le trading en grille. Infinity EA utilise une stratégie de scalping disciplinée et rentable basée sur un réseau neuronal intégré à l'apprentissage automatique, une tech
Cherma Mt4
Hicham Chergui
2.62 (13)
Experts
CHERMA MT4 – Expert Advisor professionnel pour le trading de l’or basé sur l’intelligence artificielle Cherma MT4 est un système de trading automatisé avancé, conçu spécifiquement pour trader l’or (XAUUSD) en unité de temps de 5 minutes. Il repose entièrement sur l’intelligence artificielle pour analyser le marché et identifier les points d’entrée et de sortie avec précision. Ce robot de trading s’adresse aux traders en quête d’une stratégie de scalping rapide et efficace, en exécutant des diza
Fundamental hunter
Sara Sabaghi
Experts
Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
BLACK FRIDAY! ->> Buy Infinity Trader EA with -70% OFF and get a BONUS EA ->> Trend Matrix EA NOTE: Promo price: $167 (Regular Price: $547) - The offer ends soon! Trend Matrix EA - Amazing strategy with many features and support for 10 symbols with a real price of $447! Don't miss it!  After purchase, contact me to get your BONUS EA! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providi
Gold on Ichimoku
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
5 (1)
Experts
The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
Recovery Manager Pro MT4
Ianina Nadirova
5 (1)
Experts
Recovery Manager Pro est un système permettant de récupérer les prélèvements d'autres conseillers ou de commandes ouvertes manuellement. RM Pro a la capacité de s’ajuster automatiquement et dynamiquement. Le trader doit sélectionner le niveau de risque et le conseiller travaillera en mode entièrement automatique. Peut fonctionner en mode de récupération et en mode veille ! Si un autre conseiller génère un prélèvement, RM Pro le désactivera, verrouillera la position et lancera le processus de re
Advanced Scalper
Profalgo Limited
3.96 (114)
Experts
PLUS DE 4 ANS DE RÉSULTATS COMMERCIAUX EN DIRECT     ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/413850 NOUVELLE PROMO : Seulement quelques exemplaires exemplaires disponibles à 349$ Prochain prix : 449$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement ! Assurez-vous de consulter notre "   package combo Ultimate EA   " dans notre   blog promotionnel   !!   LISEZ LE GUIDE D'INSTALLATION AVANT D'EXÉCUTER L'EA !!    ->    https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/705899 Autres résultats en direct   :    https://www.mql5.com/en/si
Dark Gold
Marco Solito
4.73 (90)
Experts
Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
Atlantis Scalper EA mt4
Sergey Kasirenko
Experts
Atlantis EA suit une stratégie de cassure spécifiquement conçue pour l'or afin de tirer profit des fortes variations de prix qui surviennent lorsque le marché de l'or franchit des seuils clés d'offre et de demande. Il ne s'agit ni d'une stratégie de martingale ni d'une stratégie de grille. L'EA utilise un stop suiveur et intègre un stop automatique en cas de changement de tendance. Cet EA recherche les configurations de trading optimales 24h/24. Paire recommandée : XAU/USD (unités de temps : M1
HFT Prop Firm EA
Dilwyn Tng
4.97 (627)
Experts
HFT Prop Firm EA, également connu sous le nom de Green Man en raison de son logo distinctif, est un Expert Advisor (EA) conçu spécifiquement pour surmonter les défis ou les évaluations des entreprises de trading propriétaires (prop firms) qui permettent les stratégies de trading à haute fréquence (HFT). Pour une période limitée : utilitaires gratuits d'une valeur de $198 lorsque vous achetez HFT Prop Firm EA Version MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117386 Suivi des performances du d
EA Gold NRJ
Fanur Galamov
4.55 (11)
Experts
1 copy left for $175. Next price --> $249 EA Gold NRJ is 100% automated trading system with long term stable growth strategy. The EA works on popular instrument XAUUSD (GOLD).  The Ea does not use averaging, martingale, grid. Safe trading with low drawdown.  Only one trade per time. Each trade includes take profit and stop loss. FIFO compartible.  The Ea can work with any small or large deposits. Easy to use, just set risk or own fixed lot. Download settings Key features: smart entry point f
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Système de trading entièrement automatisé. Un indicateur classique est utilisé comme signaux   MACD , qui combine un indicateur de tendance avec un oscillateur pour détecter les points d'entrée. Utilise la moyenne, la fonction de fermeture du premier et du dernier panier d'ordres et la fonction de calcul automatique du lot. Possède un tableau de bord avancé et trois types de notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Avantages: Système de tr
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSION ULTRA-OPTIMISÉE – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , dans sa version MT4, est la version la plus puissante, stable et aboutie à ce jour. HFT est un scalpeur haute fréquence qui négocie exclusivement l'or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps M1, exécutant un grand nombre de trades chaque jour. Il prend en charge un effet de levier allant jusqu'à 1:500 et fonctionne avec des tailles de lot très raisonnables , adaptées à une véritable stratégie de scalping. Pour cette raison, il nécessite des com
Plus de l'auteur
HFTHackerMT5
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (2)
Experts
* CECI EST UN ANCIEN EA NON IA À LA MODE HYPERTEXTE, AYANT CONNU DE NOMBREUSES ÉVOLUTIONS. MÊME L'IA NE PEUT PAS CODER CORRECTEMENT. MERCI DE VOTRE SOUTIEN POUR MON TRAVAIL. LES INFORMATIONS SONT CLAIRES ET UNE OPTION DE RÉCUPÉRATION EST MAINTENANT DISPONIBLE. OPTIMISEZ L'EA AVANT DE LE TESTER ET DE L'UTILISER. N'ACHETEZ QUE SI VOUS L'AVEZ OPTIMISÉ. Ce produit est destiné aux traders qui savent optimiser et souhaitent générer des profits par leurs propres moyens. VOUS DÉFINISSEZ VOS PARAMÈTRES
Matrix Hacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
MT4 Version :   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/87060 Matrix Hacker est réservé aux comptes couverts et utilise la marche aléatoire, le passé n'a pas d'importance. L'EA se fixe pour garder une assise stable sur le marché et couvrir à la fois les demandes et les offres. Achète et vend des offres et des demandes avec des quantités et des volumes variables selon le commerçant. Ce n'est pas recommandé pour un débutant car cela nécessite toujours de connaître l'optimisation et de ne pas surex
ForexReversal
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Indicateurs
La patience est la clé d'un scalping sans stress. Échangez les flèches lorsque vous voyez qu'elles dépassent la moyenne mobile de 200 et créez une tendance en s'élargissant ou à partir du dernier point d'oscillation sans filtre de moyenne mobile. Agréable pour les tranches de temps de 1 minute, capturant les mouvements intrajournaliers dynamiques. Prenez facilement 20 pips ou restez plus longtemps pour des tendances plus importantes, en utilisant des arrêts suiveurs. Regardez les exemples sur l
NeuroScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Mettre à jour! Des flèches ont été ajoutées aux niveaux 100 et 200. Cet indicateur est précis pour accéder aux extrêmes et prend en charge les positions d'achat principalement pour des périodes de 1 minute. D'autres délais peuvent être utilisés mais les niveaux sont différents. C'est un meilleur oscillateur et se compare avec d'autres pour voir la différence. Commerce de jour utilisant des concepts de réseau neuro. Cet indicateur utilise des formes élémentaires de réseaux neuro pour générer de
VolumeDayTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
DAYTRADING POUR LES ACTIONS (CFD) uniquement. Le commerce demande du travail. Il n'y a pas de raccourcis ou d'indicateurs qui vous indiqueront toutes les entrées et sorties. Le profit vient de l'état d'esprit. Les indicateurs sont des outils à utiliser conjointement avec la gestion de l'argent et la psychologie du succès. Trouvez les déséquilibres dans le profil de volume. Déséquilibres du volume des prix commerciaux. De nombreux déséquilibres se produisent à la clôture et à l'ouverture et au
GoldBuyBackScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est pour XAU/USD, graphiques de 1 minute seulement. Chaque paire a des caractéristiques et des mouvements de prix uniques. Négociez des inversions en forme de V avec cet indicateur. Le cuir chevelu achète en utilisant des arrêts suiveurs et évite les nouvelles car elles sont plus extrêmes et peuvent provoquer des ventes soudaines. Attachez-vous à une période de 1 minute dans le backtest et voyez les achats d'inversion. L'indicateur ne repeint jamais ou ne recalcule jamais. N
TrueSupplyandDemand
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
This is based on short term strength or weakness and not on moving averages.  Moving averages are used for filter only. Trade supply and demand with arrows. Supply and demand breakouts and strength of the buyers or sellers .  Don't trade buy arrow to sell arrow.  Trade the strength with trendlines or moving averages and use stops.  The arrow can have some strong moves.  Trade on all time frames.  Try it out in the back tester. The pips can be made with this indicator, follow the arrows and make
ScalpingMaster
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Master scalping with this indicator.  Trade on any time frame for scalps on buy or sells.  Follow trends using a 200 moving average and stops and targets.  Use with your own system.  This indicator can give pips if following it correctly.  Stick to rules and pick up pips daily.  Use as entries in a trend, scalp for a few pips or exit on opposite signal.  Best to follow higher time frame trends. Indicator doesn't repaint or recalculate. Rules: Don't trade overnight, only trade during active sessi
DayTradeKing
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
This indicator is good for small time frames like 1 and 5 minutes and made for day trading. The indicator never repaints or recalculates. The indicator works is for trading swing points in day trading, following bulls or bears.  Its a simple to use, non cluttered indicator with a high success rate.  This indicator works well to capture ranges.  All indicators come with limitations and no indicator or system is always accurate. Use money management for long term trading success.   Place in backte
DTKGold
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
This is the DayTradeKing for gold on a 1 minute time frame.  It is a different calculation for the range. Use a 200 period moving average as a filter.  Always use stops and avoid news, wait for more conformation.  This looks to capture intraday ranges. Put it in the back tester on 1 minute to see the price action and how it works. Trade with trend Use filter Use stops Alerts are added for pop ups and sound. 
SuperArrowScalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Trade trends with the Super Scalper Use on all time frames and assets it is  designed for scalping trends. Works good on small time frames for day trading.  The arrows are easy to follow.  This is a simple no repaint/no recalculate arrow indicator to follow trends with.  Use in conjunction with your own system or use moving averages.  Always use stops just below or above the last swing point or your own money management system The indicator comes with push notifications, sound alerts and email
Levels Trading
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
This indicator is a simple stripped down version of any advanced support and resistance indicator.  All the support and resistance indicators work from a number of bars that have developed over time. Get rid of clutter and confusing levels.  Find levels according to a number of bars. Look at days, session, numbers of hours, periods of consolidation.  Watch levels develop and use as breakout points, or areas of buyers and sellers.  Features and things to consider This indicator is for a frame of
ForexReversalEA
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Cet EA est basé sur l'indicateur Forex Reversal. Si vous préférez échanger manuellement le système, téléchargez l'indicateur et essayez-le. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/57345 L'EA suivra la tendance et ouvrira des postes en conséquence. Les résultats montrent des gains stables avec un tirage inférieur, mais expérimentez-les dans le testeur arrière, l'optimiseur et les délais pour voir ce qui fonctionne. Tous les résultats présentés sont hypothétiques. Remarque : Il ne s'agit pas d'u
HFTHacker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
CECI EST RETOURNÉ À LA VERSION SIMPLE SANS RÉCUPÉRATION EN RAISON DE LA COMPLEXITÉ ET DE LA CONFUSION DES UTILISATEURS DANS L'OPTIMISATION OPTIMISEZ EA AVANT DE TESTER ET D'UTILISER. N'ACHETEZ QUE SI VOUS AVEZ OPTIMISÉ. Ceci est destiné aux traders qui savent optimiser et qui veulent être rentables sur leur propre mérite. VOUS DÉFINISSEZ VOS PARAMÈTRES DE RISQUE. Taux de gain élevé avec des stops pour les transactions qui ne fonctionnent pas si vous le souhaitez. Réduisez le risque pour la lon
MarketMaker
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Automatisez le commerce de l'offre et de la demande. Faire un marché. Cet EA a été créé et inspiré par l'indicateur populaire d'offre et de demande que tout le monde vend et imite. L'EA continue de négocier et de se couvrir, créant un marché. Peut également être négocié sur des comptes non couverts. Il faut évaluer les risques et utiliser les délais, la taille des lots, les capacités de couverture. Je l'ai échangé pendant environ un mois au total et sur plusieurs paires à la fois. Conceptio
Top Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Top Trader Indicator This is an arrow reversal indicator. This is with deviations and arrows.  Trade a blue arrow for buy and trade a red arrow for sell.  Change the time period and the deviations of the bands.  This is similar to others but these arrows don't repaint.  Load in back tester and study which periods and deviations work the best.  It works on all time frames.  15 min to 1 hr would give good results for take profits.  Try according to your own risk management.
Quant Bot
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Quant Bot est destiné au trading de tendance sur une période d'une heure pour l'EUR/USD. Il n'y a pas de fichier défini, mais si d'autres paires sont utilisées, une optimisation peut être nécessaire. À propos du robot: Il utilise la génération génétique et utilise l'ATR pour échanger. La période d'avance a été utilisée pour empêcher l'ajustement de la courbe L'EA utilise des arrêts sur chaque transaction. La gestion de l'argent est une mise à l'échelle avec % du solde La période de recul est
Crypto Net
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Les heures de courtage seront différentes de celles dans lesquelles la stratégie a été intégrée. Crypto Net est destiné au trading de BTCUSD. Il utilise l'évolution génétique pour faire évoluer la stratégie. Cette tendance des métiers EA suit les indicateurs se trouvent ATR et Ichimoku. Cela a été construit et a passé une série de tests robustes, y compris Monte Carlo et Walk Forward. Contributions: Pourcentage du compte correspondant au risque minimum. Nombre maximum de lots Temps pour a
PropTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
*OPTIMISER EA AVANT UTILISATION* Stratégie de trading Forex optimisée pour l'EUR/USD Atteindre une richesse substantielle en un an ou deux avec un conseiller expert (EA) est une affirmation irréaliste. Le backtesting et le trading réel se concentrent sur la paire de devises EUR/USD. À propos de cette stratégie : Il s’agit de la première itération de notre stratégie, avec un potentiel d’avancées supplémentaires. Rigoureusement testé avec des données de qualité à 100 %, il est exempt d'erreurs
Down Under
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Down Under négocie la paire AUD/USD sur une période d'une heure. Cette EA négocie l'ATR et l'OHLC. Il est formaté pour cette paire sur cette période. La composition est utilisée avec un min. taille du lot et max. la taille du lot. Le pourcentage des soldes est composé sur les transactions gagnantes. Comme l'équilibre fluctue, la taille du lot fluctue également. Réglages: mm risque % lots mm lots maximum Il n'y a rien d'autre à changer. Cela n'a pas de capacité de martingale ou de couvertur
Cable Trader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
GBP/USD 1hr. Cet EA échange élan et sessions. Cela a une composante de lot fixe et continuera de modifier le TP au fur et à mesure de son développement. Réglages: La taille du lot Il n'y a rien d'autre à changer. Cela n'a pas de capacité de martingale ou de couverture. La seule autre caractéristique à changer est si vous négociez, les CFD de GBP/USD. Changez cela par la décimale sur la plateforme du courtier. Avis de non-responsabilité Les contrats à terme, les options et le trading de
Euclidean
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
Euclidean est un algorithme de trading unique que j'ai créé il y a 8 ans. Cette évaluation environnementale fait partie de ce système. Il fonctionne comme un système fermé. L'EA lancera un achat lorsque le degré d'angle est correct pour saisir une tendance. Le stop loss est à 10% de l'angle. C'est aussi simple que cela. Contributions: % du solde en lots 1 micro lot pour 1 000 $ Lots supérieurs de volume = le nombre maximum de lots Niveau de profit = la valeur par défaut est de 50 pips Comment
Pip Scalper
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
UN INDICATEUR POUR TOUS Pip Scalper est pour les tendances de scalping. Restez dans les tendances plus longtemps avec cet indicateur. Il fonctionne sur toutes les périodes et tous les actifs. Ramassez les pépins quotidiens avec cet outil. Utilisez la moyenne mobile de 200 pour filtrer les transactions. Délais plus courts recommandés. À utiliser pour le day trading. À propos et comment utiliser : Pips Scalper est basé sur le trading de tendance à plus long terme. Acheter sur bleu Vendre sur
Evolved Trends
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMISER AVANT LE TEST ET L'UTILISER POUR TROUVER LES MEILLEURES ENTRÉES Salut les commerçants ! Vous voulez un conseiller expert de pointe pour votre plateforme MT4 ? Ne cherchez pas plus loin que les tendances évoluées ! Ce puissant algorithme de trading, créé avec la technologie d'apprentissage automatique, se concentre sur le trading du GBP/USD sur des périodes d'une heure. Mais bon, n'hésitez pas à expérimenter d'autres actifs et délais d'optimisation ! Personnalisez simplement les entré
Combine Winner
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Trade any Forex combine out there.  Many prop firms offer challenge or instant funding combines.  The biggest problem is controlling the loss.  With this indicator you can get a visual system that can limit loss and teach discipline.  This uses the MACD and the strategy is scalping.  You can determine the risk and reward.  Visually follow small trends for scalps.  Trade during active sessions.  It's just a simple system to instill discipline while limiting loss and scalping pips with the paramet
Holy Grail Arrow
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Holy Grail arrow is for scalping.  The period you use will determine the trend.  You can try different time frames and periods to see what works best for your strategy.  Filters can be applied like a moving average or trendlines.  The 1 minute works good for scalps and always trade during active periods and avoid consolidation times.  Using other indicators to determine trends is recommended but this can also be a free flowing scalping system alone with tp and sl. Inputs: Period = trend period
Twenty Eight Forex Pairs
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE EA BEFORE TEST AND USE No EA turns hundreds into millions in a year or 2.  This is a lie if presented this way. Trade Twenty Eight Forex Pairs.  Use this EA to trade the pairs and time frames with tp and sl according to risk.  This comes with advanced money management built in.  It has break evens and take profits on 50% with sl and tp accordingly.  1 hour recommended but try on others for intraday or swing trading.
Fulltrend
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Improve trading with this indicator.  Find areas of buys or sells in Fibonacci retracement areas.  Fulltrend is for scalping and making swing trades.  Fib levels are added for take profits and stop losses. This works on any time frame and can be used by itself or together with other systems and indicators for filters. The indicator doesn't repaint.  Alerts are added and can be true or false.  No need to sit glued to the computer, just set on charts and listen or the alerts to come.  Take a posi
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Order Flow Volume
Thomas Bradley Butler
Experts
OPTIMIZE BEFORE BACKTEST AND USE FOR A YEAR TO FIND BEST VALUES Order Flow is unique in that is trades the volume.  It was built on EUR/USD and is optimized from  11/11/2021 to 10/24/2022 on 1 hour charts.  Optimization inputs for money management are used.  This EA uses strict money management, it is not a get rich quick martingale or EA without a sl. Trading is about risk management, not gambling.   Run on EUR/USD 1 hour chart or if you want to find other assets and time frames to optimize th
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis