The High Frequency Trader

Scalping Code Thomas Bradley Butler Indicateurs

Scalping Code is for trend scalping. It is simple to use and is profitable. It can work on any time frame and any asset. This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system. The arrow does not repaint or recalculate. The rules are as follows: A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow