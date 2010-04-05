TrendPeakScanner

TrendPeakExpert - does not use martingale or grid, only fixed stop loss and take profit. TrendPeakExpert - uses a window of a specified number of bars, looks for peaks and troughs and builds trend lines. On breakout or bounce, it opens positions in the right direction. This expert advisor uses four strategies based on trend lines. This expert advisor is developed and configured for the EURUSD pair. Optimal parameters are set by default.

Key features:

  • Does not use martingale or order grid, works only with fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit.

  • Analyzes a specified number of bars (window), identifies peaks and troughs to build trend lines.

  • Opens positions on breakout or bounce from trend lines using four different trading strategies.

  • Optimized for EURUSD but can be tested on other pairs.

  • Has preset optimal parameters by default.

Usage recommendations:

  • Main currency pair: EURUSD

  • Timeframe: any (testing on different TFs is recommended)

Expert advisor settings:

Parameter Description
TimeFrame Timeframe for the expert advisor's operation
TrendWindowSize Size of the analysis window (in bars) for searching trend lines
PeakValidationRange Number of bars to the left and right that must confirm the peak (must be lower) or trough (must be higher)
StopLoss Fixed stop loss size
TakeProfit Fixed take profit size
RiskManager Automatic lot calculation based on balance. If = 0, then FixLot is used
FixLot Fixed lot size (used when RiskManager = 0)
MaxSpred Maximum allowed spread
Comment Order comment
MagicNum Unique identifier. The expert uses 4 strategies, so orders for each strategy have a unique number. For strategy #1 MagicNum+1, for strategy #2 MagicNum+2, and so on.


