TrendPeakScanner
- Experts
- Sergey Kruglov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
TrendPeakExpert - does not use martingale or grid, only fixed stop loss and take profit. TrendPeakExpert - uses a window of a specified number of bars, looks for peaks and troughs and builds trend lines. On breakout or bounce, it opens positions in the right direction. This expert advisor uses four strategies based on trend lines. This expert advisor is developed and configured for the EURUSD pair. Optimal parameters are set by default.
Key features:
-
Does not use martingale or order grid, works only with fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit.
-
Analyzes a specified number of bars (window), identifies peaks and troughs to build trend lines.
-
Opens positions on breakout or bounce from trend lines using four different trading strategies.
-
Optimized for EURUSD but can be tested on other pairs.
-
Has preset optimal parameters by default.
Usage recommendations:
-
Main currency pair: EURUSD
-
Timeframe: any (testing on different TFs is recommended)
Expert advisor settings:
|Parameter
|Description
|TimeFrame
|Timeframe for the expert advisor's operation
|TrendWindowSize
|Size of the analysis window (in bars) for searching trend lines
|PeakValidationRange
|Number of bars to the left and right that must confirm the peak (must be lower) or trough (must be higher)
|StopLoss
|Fixed stop loss size
|TakeProfit
|Fixed take profit size
|RiskManager
|Automatic lot calculation based on balance. If = 0, then FixLot is used
|FixLot
|Fixed lot size (used when RiskManager = 0)
|MaxSpred
|Maximum allowed spread
|Comment
|Order comment
|MagicNum
|Unique identifier. The expert uses 4 strategies, so orders for each strategy have a unique number. For strategy #1 MagicNum+1, for strategy #2 MagicNum+2, and so on.