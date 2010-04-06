RSI Phone Alert
- Utilitaires
- Manpreet Singh
- Version: 1.0
RSI PHONE ALERT
RSI Alert is an amazing tool to get alerted on your mobile phone when Overbought/Oversell levels reached on RSI indicator.
So that traders who doing manual trading can execute their trades from mobile phone while following their RSI strategy, as most of the traders use RSI for entering their trades.
New suggessions are welcome
INPUTS
- RSI levels
- RSI period
- Start/End time of the tool
- Custom text message to get on mobile phone
- Enable/Disable mobile alert function available
- Do not forget to enable the settings in your MT4, if you haven't do that before please refer to this article https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/431886
