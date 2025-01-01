MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCHistoryOrderInfoInfoInteger
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
InfoInteger
지정한 정수 유형 속성 값 가져오기.
bool InfoInteger(
매개변수
prop_id
[in] ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER 열거의 정수 유형 속성 ID.
var
[out] 결과를 배치할 long 유형 변수에 대한 참조.
값 반환
성공하면 true, 속성 값을 가져오지 못하면 false.
참고
내역 순서는 티켓 (티켓별) 또는 SelectByIndex (인덱스별) 방법을 사용하여 선택해야 합니다.