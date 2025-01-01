MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCHistoryOrderInfoInfoInteger
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- Ticket
- SelectByIndex
InfoInteger
指定された整数型プロパティの値を取得します。
bool InfoInteger(
パラメータ
prop_id
[in] 整数型プロパティの識別子（ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER 列挙値）
var
[out] 結果を受け取る long 型変数への参照
戻り値
成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が取得できなかった場合は false
注意事項
履歴注文は Ticket（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。