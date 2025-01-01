ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリトレードクラスCHistoryOrderInfoInfoInteger 

InfoInteger

指定された整数型プロパティの値を取得します。

bool  InfoInteger(
  ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,    // プロパティ識別子
  long&                        var          // 変数への参照
  ) const

パラメータ

prop_id

[in]  整数型プロパティの識別子（ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER 列挙値）

var

[out]  結果を受け取る long 型変数への参照

戻り値

成功の場合は true、プロパティ値が取得できなかった場合は false

注意事項

履歴注文は Ticket（チケットによる選択）または SelectByIndex（インデックスによる選択）メソッドで選択されるべきです。