Emanuele Giulivi

DynamicTraderPro

Emanuele Giulivi
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
39 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 500 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 314%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 151
Transacciones Rentables:
724 (62.90%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
427 (37.10%)
Mejor transacción:
378.52 USD
Peor transacción:
-273.17 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
24 964.00 USD (3 314 358 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-21 818.89 USD (2 870 560 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
16 (576.14 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
640.67 USD (7)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.07
Actividad comercial:
95.17%
Carga máxima del depósito:
108.08%
Último trade:
2 días
Trades a la semana:
24
Tiempo medio de espera:
12 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
2.17
Transacciones Largas:
766 (66.55%)
Transacciones Cortas:
385 (33.45%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.14
Beneficio Esperado:
2.73 USD
Beneficio medio:
34.48 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-51.10 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-542.23 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-610.55 USD (6)
Crecimiento al mes:
-7.68%
Pronóstico anual:
-93.15%
Trading algorítmico:
91%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
292.67 USD
Máxima:
1 449.53 USD (35.46%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
35.45% (1 450.23 USD)
De fondos:
10.20% (335.11 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
DE40 337
XAUUSD 234
USDJPY 220
US500 187
USTEC 128
EURUSD 28
BTCUSD 17
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
DE40 348
XAUUSD -765
USDJPY 2.7K
US500 930
USTEC 51
EURUSD -112
BTCUSD 15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
DE40 64K
XAUUSD 17K
USDJPY 36K
US500 81K
USTEC 94K
EURUSD -695
BTCUSD 152K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +378.52 USD
Peor transacción: -273 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 7
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 6
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +576.14 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -542.23 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.57 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.73 × 199
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.13 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
2.38 × 2234
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.92 × 178
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
otros 67...
This signal reflects the live trading activity of my account, based on a hybrid and dynamic approach , combining multiple strategies to maximize profit potential across different market conditions.

My trading style includes:

  • Range Breakout : precise entries on key support/resistance levels
  • Scalping : fast-paced trades capitalizing on short-term moves
  • Additional strategies : supported by technical filters, risk control, and volume analysis

The goal is to make the most of every opportunity, adapting quickly and effectively to changing market environments.

The account is managed with strict risk control , keeping drawdowns under control and maintaining a solid risk/reward ratio on each trade.

If you're looking for a flexible, active, and real-performance-driven trading signal, this might be the right fit for you.


No hay comentarios
