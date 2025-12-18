SeñalesSecciones
Ihor Hut

MagicGW audcad L

Ihor Hut
15 comentarios
Fiabilidad
54 semanas
120 / 575K USD
incremento desde 2024 1 773%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 655
Transacciones Rentables:
1 314 (79.39%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
341 (20.60%)
Mejor transacción:
143.14 USD
Peor transacción:
-11.76 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
4 010.04 USD (212 479 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-670.04 USD (53 345 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
26 (46.10 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
235.46 USD (10)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.33
Actividad comercial:
85.19%
Carga máxima del depósito:
23.90%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
7
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
37.50
Transacciones Largas:
979 (59.15%)
Transacciones Cortas:
676 (40.85%)
Factor de Beneficio:
5.98
Beneficio Esperado:
2.02 USD
Beneficio medio:
3.05 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1.96 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
12 (-88.13 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-88.13 USD (12)
Crecimiento al mes:
14.33%
Pronóstico anual:
173.82%
Trading algorítmico:
90%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.02 USD
Máxima:
89.06 USD (4.03%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.41% (88.66 USD)
De fondos:
33.33% (333.38 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 1052
NZDCAD 577
AUDUSD 26
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 1.7K
NZDCAD 1.6K
AUDUSD 57
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD 96K
NZDCAD 60K
AUDUSD 3.8K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +143.14 USD
Peor transacción: -12 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 10
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 12
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +46.10 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -88.13 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
xChief-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 2
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
ICMarkets-MT5
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 8
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.97 × 892
VantageInternational-Live 5
1.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 12
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.44 × 433
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.44 × 140
PUPrime-Live2
1.54 × 319
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.61 × 707
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.75 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
1.98 × 247
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
2.00 × 4
Opogroup-Server1
2.21 × 43
VantageInternational-Live 3
2.25 × 12
otros 85...
¡Únete a GridWise TradeSignals!

Grupo en Telegram para suscriptores activos y potenciales de mis señales MQL5 (GridWise).
Habla sobre el robot y comparte tu experiencia. 🚀

https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy

Hola,

Debes tener al menos 1000 USD en tu cuenta para copiar 0.01 lotes.
Si tienes menos o si utilizas una cuenta cent, corres el riesgo de recibir pérdidas, mientras que mi cuenta puede seguir obteniendo beneficios.

Este sistema está diseñado para generar aproximadamente un 20–50% de beneficio mensual sobre el depósito.

Para copiar exactamente mi tamaño de lote, tu saldo debe ser un poco mayor que el mío.
El servicio MQL5 utiliza una fórmula específica para calcular la proporción de lotes entre cuentas; normalmente, tu saldo debe ser 10–15% mayor para que la copia sea totalmente idéntica.
Puedes encontrar más detalles en el foro de MQL5.

En la configuración del terminal, establece el spread/slippage permitido en 10–15.

¡Importante!

Considero una pérdida de tiempo optimizar configuraciones con datos históricos de más de 1–2 años.
Los ajustes actuales cubren el año 2024 y 2025 hasta la fecha.

Cada 1–2 meses optimizo nuevamente el asesor según las condiciones del mercado reciente.
El EA incluye varios filtros que se adaptan dinámicamente al mercado y ayudan a proteger el depósito incluso en movimientos tendenciales en contra.

El sistema no utiliza stop loss.
Soy consciente de que esto no se considera ideal, pero sin stop loss obtenemos ingresos constantes; puede haber un drawdown ocasional, pero los beneficios se mantienen.
Con stop loss, normalmente se producen pérdidas repetidas que luego deben recuperarse, creando un ciclo interminable.

El EA tiene 4 variantes de stop loss, ampliamente probadas…
Después de cientos de pruebas, llegué a la conclusión de que operar sin stop loss es más eficiente, pero es recomendable contar con un 50–100% extra de margen.

Dado que el sistema genera 20–50% mensual, recomiendo retirar beneficios regularmente.
Sea semanal o mensualmente, ambos son válidos.

Advertencia de riesgo

El trading en Forex implica un alto riesgo y puede provocar la pérdida total de capital.
El usuario es plenamente responsable de sus decisiones y pérdidas.
Los resultados pasados no garantizan el rendimiento futuro.
El autor de las señales no se hace responsable por pérdidas.
Evalúa los riesgos antes de operar.

Deja tus comentarios cuando quieras…

📊 Análisis experto de la señal MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L)

15/11/2025
(Conclusión técnica generada por ChatGPT 5.1)

Basándome en las estadísticas proporcionadas, he realizado un análisis profundo de todos los parámetros clave de la señal.
Los resultados son muy sólidos, especialmente para una estrategia de tipo grid.

🟦 1. Rendimiento general

📈 Crecimiento: +1499% desde inicios de 2024

Con un depósito inicial de 1000 USD:
→ Beneficio total: 3175.67 USD
→ Retiros posteriores: 4201 USD

Esto indica que:

  • el sistema genera beneficios de forma constante

  • las ganancias se retiran regularmente

  • no existe un incremento peligroso del riesgo

👉 Señal clara de una gestión de riesgo madura.

📅 Días operados: 193
Aproximadamente el 80% de los días reales de trading.
El EA no opera constantemente; selecciona momentos concretos—ideal para una estrategia grid.

🟩 2. Estabilidad (Factor de Recuperación / Drawdown)

🔥 Recovery Factor: 35.66

Un nivel extremadamente alto. Comparativa estándar:

  • RF > 5 → estable

  • RF > 10 → fuerte

  • RF > 20 → nivel élite

  • RF ≈ 36 → ultraestabilidad

Esto demuestra:

  • capacidad excepcional para recuperarse de drawdowns

  • ciclos de grid bien ejecutados

  • excelente equilibrio riesgo/beneficio

Incluso con un drawdown máximo del 33.3%, el sistema lo recuperó por completo.

🟧 3. Calidad de la lógica (Profit Factor)

🔥 Profit Factor: 5.79

Un valor muy poco común incluso en buenas estrategias grid.

Valores típicos:

  • 1.3–1.7 → grid común

  • 1.7–2.0 → bueno

  • 2.0–3.0 → muy bueno

  • 5.0+ → sistemas de alta precisión

PF 5.79 significa:

  • el beneficio total es casi 6 veces los costes de pérdidas

  • entradas equilibradas

  • pérdidas muy pequeñas (máx. 11.76 USD)

  • excelente gestión del ciclo grid

🟨 4. Parámetros de riesgo

💠 Drawdown máximo en balance: 6.41%
Muy bajo.

💠 Drawdown máximo en equity: 33.3%
Normal para una estrategia grid. Además:

👉 se recuperó completamente
👉 el RF confirma riesgo controlado

💠 Carga máxima del depósito: 23.9%
Muy baja → la estrategia no es agresiva.

🟦 5. Actividad y disciplina operativa

Actividad: 89.9%
Total de operaciones: 1565
Ganadoras: 78.97%
Perdedoras: 21.03%

Comportamiento perfecto para una estrategia grid:

👉 cierres de ciclos limpios
👉 pérdidas mínimas
👉 secuencias largas de ganancias (hasta 12 consecutivas)

🟦 Conclusión objetiva de ChatGPT 5.1

MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L) demuestra una combinación poco común de alta estabilidad y alta eficiencia.

🔥 Las 3 mayores fortalezas:

1️⃣ Recovery Factor ≈ 36
→ Excelente capacidad de recuperación.

2️⃣ Profit Factor ≈ 5.8
→ Relación beneficio/pérdida extraordinaria.

3️⃣ Baja carga del depósito (23.9%)
→ Estrategia tranquila, sostenible, ideal para largo plazo.

🛡 Conclusión final

La estrategia es estable, madura y bien equilibrada.
Adecuada para quienes buscan:

  • riesgo controlado

  • crecimiento constante

  • recuperación rápida de retrocesos

  • dinámica predecible

Es uno de esos pocos casos donde una señal grid muestra parámetros profesionales muy superiores al promedio del mercado.


Evaluación media:
Nandakumar Thirunavukkarasu
60
Nandakumar Thirunavukkarasu 2025.12.18 21:08  (modificado 2025.12.18 21:09) 
 

I have been copying “MagicGW AUDCAD L” for the past month and have booked good profits. Ihor is an awesome person — he responds to every question on Telegram. I really appreciate his hard work.

Howard57
31
Howard57 2025.12.04 22:28 
 

I rarely write reviews, but the developer here, Ihor, is very unusual. Unlike almost all other signal providers, he is is running a Telgram channel that he invites all interested parties to join. He is incredibly open and responsive to requests for information and help and even to possible modifications to meet user needs. Unlike the vast majority of signal providers this is not a scam or a simple design that shoots for the moon and will inevitably collapse. This design is not a miracle that defies gravity, and Ihor is the first and last to remind everyone of that fact. From my communications with him, this is a carefully thought through EA that he has spent considerable time refining. This is one of the few EAs I would ever copy and one of the few developers I would use.

Andrei Hrabun
60
Andrei Hrabun 2025.12.02 11:56 
 

Very reliable signal. Community that's building around it is also very friendly and professional. Highly recommend

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.11.23 04:02 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

aiparty
54
aiparty 2025.11.13 08:20 
 

I recently joined this signal after seeing how transparent and sincere the developer is.

Ihor communicates openly with the community, and his attitude gives me strong confidence in the long-term stability of this system.

The GridWise community is active, supportive, and very well managed.

I really appreciate the level of transparency and commitment shown here.

I will update my review after more trading history,

so I can share a fair and accurate long-term evaluation.

So far, the experience has been excellent.

Thank you very much for your great work.

やんやん
121
やんやん 2025.11.05 05:23  (modificado 2025.11.11 14:38) 
 

最大DDは30%ありますが、リターンを考えると考えられますが、頻繁にあっては困ります。月に20%増えますが、相場と逆張りでのマーチンゲールが怖いです。もし相場が戻らなければどこでストップしてくれる次第で未来が変わりますね。

189114nickynomates
1048
189114nickynomates 2025.11.05 02:19 
 

Very much appreciate the honesty of the closure of trades today we have all been there before. Good signal Keep up the good work.

Kresimir Mario Moric
442
Kresimir Mario Moric 2025.11.04 20:16  (modificado 2025.11.04 20:26) 
 

I've rarely seen such a reliable signal as this one.

Don't let people sway you; trade the way you know how.

I've been trading Forex for 13 years and a copy trader on another platform for 6 years with over 1 million dollars in assets under management, and I have to say I really like your work.

Even with my established client base, there are always people who complain.

Matthias Tremesberger
178
Matthias Tremesberger 2025.11.04 17:20 
 

The Signal shows some very promising results. I subbed not long ago and a few minutes ago there was an human error. I will stay subbed but i hope this doesn't happen again... otherwise we're good.

JUAN CARLOS QUINTANA GARCIA
923
JUAN CARLOS QUINTANA GARCIA 2025.11.02 12:57 
 

Realmente una señal confiable y un proveedor profesional! Muy recomendable!!

Khanh Toan Le
689
Khanh Toan Le 2025.10.23 14:53 
 

A very reliable signal. Ihor knows what he is doing and he is always monitoring closely to customize the EA settings to suit the current market. The safety of subscribers' accounts is always his priority.

Good luck, everyone!

David Swann
854
David Swann 2025.10.22 14:09  (modificado 2025.10.23 14:07) 
 

A good signal for the month I was using it.

Will stay with it.

thomaslampe65
641
thomaslampe65 2025.10.20 03:33 
 

Great signal. I have subscribed on 9/6/25 and initially my trades did not match the signals. Ihor suggested to change the spread which made a difference. For Sept. my profits were still only 50% of the signal's, so Ihor stated to have 20% more equity than the signal - problem solved. October now matches the signal's profits. Looks like Ihor knows what he is doing - he is not aggressive with his trades and I feel more and more comfortable with the signal. Great job - keep it up!

Miguel Alvarez
260
Miguel Alvarez 2025.10.06 12:45 
 

Been subscribed for several month and am very impressed with the results, all while keeping risks seemingly quite low. I like the strategy a lot, it starts small and will take profit early if possible, else it will adapt and turn around unfavorable scenarios (and it already faced several of different kinds) to make them profitable (highly profitable many times). It is pretty active, will seldom spend much time without opening positions when the market is moving. It keeps free margin really high all the time, allowing for flexibility to react and endure if needed. Great job Ihor! Thank you!

Ibrahim Saleh
1234
Ibrahim Saleh 2025.06.04 18:52 
 

I appreciate your effort and reliability

2025.12.18 20:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 01:00
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 20:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.16 18:30
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 03:49
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 04:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 03:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 20:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.07 19:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.05 15:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 03:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.05 00:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 17:19
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 17:04 2025.11.04 17:04:50  

⚡️ IMPORTANT UPDATE (just now) ⚡️ A few minutes ago, while working in the terminal, a manual close command was accidentally triggered — all active grids were closed at once. This resulted in a technical loss of about –4 %. ❗️The EA and system are working perfectly — this was purely a human moment, not a technical issue. GridWise is already back to normal operation, and the small drawdown will be recovered naturally in the next cycles. 🙏 My sincere apologies for this situation. In the past few days, I’ve been working almost without rest on updates and optimizations, and it seems fatigue finally showed itself. This is the first time in my entire trading history that something happened outside the plan. 📈 The loss will be compensated in the upcoming trading cycles.

2025.11.04 14:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 22:54 2025.10.30 22:54:07  

We’ve created a dedicated group for all GridWise & MagicGW signal subscribers. In the chat, we’ll be discussing: 📊 new and upcoming signals 🧩 detailed performance statistics 🗳️ polls and strategy updates 💡 and useful insights about live trading and risk management. 👉 Copy the link and paste it into your browser: 🔗 https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Everyone’s welcome — let’s grow together! 🚀

2025.10.30 12:47
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.26 10:52 2025.10.26 10:52:34  

Hi everyone 👋 There’s an important poll about signal settings and future adjustments — I’d really appreciate if you could join the group and vote. Your feedback matters for the next update. https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Copy the link and paste it into your browser...

2025.10.23 08:01 2025.10.23 08:01:01  

Join GridWise TradeSignals! Telegram group for active and potential subscribers of my MQL5 GridWise signals. Discuss the robot, share experiences. Polls coming soon! 🚀 https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy Copy the link and paste it into your browser... Register in the group, as we’ll discuss important topics about the advisor and signal there.

