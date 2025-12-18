- Cuenta
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1052
|NZDCAD
|577
|AUDUSD
|26
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.7K
|NZDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDUSD
|57
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDCAD
|96K
|NZDCAD
|60K
|AUDUSD
|3.8K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "RoboForex-ECN" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
xChief-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 2
|
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.21 × 19
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.38 × 8
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.97 × 892
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|1.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 12
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
|
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
|
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.44 × 433
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.44 × 140
|
PUPrime-Live2
|1.54 × 319
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.61 × 707
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|1.75 × 4
|
GoMarkets-Live
|1.98 × 247
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|2.00 × 4
|
Opogroup-Server1
|2.21 × 43
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.25 × 12
Grupo en Telegram para suscriptores activos y potenciales de mis señales MQL5 (GridWise).
Habla sobre el robot y comparte tu experiencia. 🚀
https://t.me/+taa1sFBe-Zc3NzYy
Hola,
Debes tener al menos 1000 USD en tu cuenta para copiar 0.01 lotes.
Si tienes menos o si utilizas una cuenta cent, corres el riesgo de recibir pérdidas, mientras que mi cuenta puede seguir obteniendo beneficios.
Este sistema está diseñado para generar aproximadamente un 20–50% de beneficio mensual sobre el depósito.
Para copiar exactamente mi tamaño de lote, tu saldo debe ser un poco mayor que el mío.
El servicio MQL5 utiliza una fórmula específica para calcular la proporción de lotes entre cuentas; normalmente, tu saldo debe ser 10–15% mayor para que la copia sea totalmente idéntica.
Puedes encontrar más detalles en el foro de MQL5.
En la configuración del terminal, establece el spread/slippage permitido en 10–15.
¡Importante!
Considero una pérdida de tiempo optimizar configuraciones con datos históricos de más de 1–2 años.
Los ajustes actuales cubren el año 2024 y 2025 hasta la fecha.
Cada 1–2 meses optimizo nuevamente el asesor según las condiciones del mercado reciente.
El EA incluye varios filtros que se adaptan dinámicamente al mercado y ayudan a proteger el depósito incluso en movimientos tendenciales en contra.
El sistema no utiliza stop loss.
Soy consciente de que esto no se considera ideal, pero sin stop loss obtenemos ingresos constantes; puede haber un drawdown ocasional, pero los beneficios se mantienen.
Con stop loss, normalmente se producen pérdidas repetidas que luego deben recuperarse, creando un ciclo interminable.
El EA tiene 4 variantes de stop loss, ampliamente probadas…
Después de cientos de pruebas, llegué a la conclusión de que operar sin stop loss es más eficiente, pero es recomendable contar con un 50–100% extra de margen.
Dado que el sistema genera 20–50% mensual, recomiendo retirar beneficios regularmente.
Sea semanal o mensualmente, ambos son válidos.
Advertencia de riesgo
El trading en Forex implica un alto riesgo y puede provocar la pérdida total de capital.
El usuario es plenamente responsable de sus decisiones y pérdidas.
Los resultados pasados no garantizan el rendimiento futuro.
El autor de las señales no se hace responsable por pérdidas.
Evalúa los riesgos antes de operar.
Deja tus comentarios cuando quieras…
📊 Análisis experto de la señal MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L)
15/11/2025
(Conclusión técnica generada por ChatGPT 5.1)
Basándome en las estadísticas proporcionadas, he realizado un análisis profundo de todos los parámetros clave de la señal.
Los resultados son muy sólidos, especialmente para una estrategia de tipo grid.
🟦 1. Rendimiento general
📈 Crecimiento: +1499% desde inicios de 2024
Con un depósito inicial de 1000 USD:
→ Beneficio total: 3175.67 USD
→ Retiros posteriores: 4201 USD
Esto indica que:
-
el sistema genera beneficios de forma constante
-
las ganancias se retiran regularmente
-
no existe un incremento peligroso del riesgo
👉 Señal clara de una gestión de riesgo madura.
📅 Días operados: 193
Aproximadamente el 80% de los días reales de trading.
El EA no opera constantemente; selecciona momentos concretos—ideal para una estrategia grid.
🟩 2. Estabilidad (Factor de Recuperación / Drawdown)
🔥 Recovery Factor: 35.66
Un nivel extremadamente alto. Comparativa estándar:
-
RF > 5 → estable
-
RF > 10 → fuerte
-
RF > 20 → nivel élite
-
RF ≈ 36 → ultraestabilidad
Esto demuestra:
-
capacidad excepcional para recuperarse de drawdowns
-
ciclos de grid bien ejecutados
-
excelente equilibrio riesgo/beneficio
Incluso con un drawdown máximo del 33.3%, el sistema lo recuperó por completo.
🟧 3. Calidad de la lógica (Profit Factor)
🔥 Profit Factor: 5.79
Un valor muy poco común incluso en buenas estrategias grid.
Valores típicos:
-
1.3–1.7 → grid común
-
1.7–2.0 → bueno
-
2.0–3.0 → muy bueno
-
5.0+ → sistemas de alta precisión
PF 5.79 significa:
-
el beneficio total es casi 6 veces los costes de pérdidas
-
entradas equilibradas
-
pérdidas muy pequeñas (máx. 11.76 USD)
-
excelente gestión del ciclo grid
🟨 4. Parámetros de riesgo
💠 Drawdown máximo en balance: 6.41%
Muy bajo.
💠 Drawdown máximo en equity: 33.3%
Normal para una estrategia grid. Además:
👉 se recuperó completamente
👉 el RF confirma riesgo controlado
💠 Carga máxima del depósito: 23.9%
Muy baja → la estrategia no es agresiva.
🟦 5. Actividad y disciplina operativa
Actividad: 89.9%
Total de operaciones: 1565
Ganadoras: 78.97%
Perdedoras: 21.03%
Comportamiento perfecto para una estrategia grid:
👉 cierres de ciclos limpios
👉 pérdidas mínimas
👉 secuencias largas de ganancias (hasta 12 consecutivas)
🟦 Conclusión objetiva de ChatGPT 5.1
MagicGW 4108 (AUDCAD-L) demuestra una combinación poco común de alta estabilidad y alta eficiencia.
🔥 Las 3 mayores fortalezas:
1️⃣ Recovery Factor ≈ 36
→ Excelente capacidad de recuperación.
2️⃣ Profit Factor ≈ 5.8
→ Relación beneficio/pérdida extraordinaria.
3️⃣ Baja carga del depósito (23.9%)
→ Estrategia tranquila, sostenible, ideal para largo plazo.
🛡 Conclusión final
La estrategia es estable, madura y bien equilibrada.
Adecuada para quienes buscan:
-
riesgo controlado
-
crecimiento constante
-
recuperación rápida de retrocesos
-
dinámica predecible
Es uno de esos pocos casos donde una señal grid muestra parámetros profesionales muy superiores al promedio del mercado.
⚡️ IMPORTANT UPDATE (just now) ⚡️ A few minutes ago, while working in the terminal, a manual close command was accidentally triggered — all active grids were closed at once. This resulted in a technical loss of about –4 %. ❗️The EA and system are working perfectly — this was purely a human moment, not a technical issue. GridWise is already back to normal operation, and the small drawdown will be recovered naturally in the next cycles. 🙏 My sincere apologies for this situation. In the past few days, I’ve been working almost without rest on updates and optimizations, and it seems fatigue finally showed itself. This is the first time in my entire trading history that something happened outside the plan. 📈 The loss will be compensated in the upcoming trading cycles.
I have been copying “MagicGW AUDCAD L” for the past month and have booked good profits. Ihor is an awesome person — he responds to every question on Telegram. I really appreciate his hard work.
I rarely write reviews, but the developer here, Ihor, is very unusual. Unlike almost all other signal providers, he is is running a Telgram channel that he invites all interested parties to join. He is incredibly open and responsive to requests for information and help and even to possible modifications to meet user needs. Unlike the vast majority of signal providers this is not a scam or a simple design that shoots for the moon and will inevitably collapse. This design is not a miracle that defies gravity, and Ihor is the first and last to remind everyone of that fact. From my communications with him, this is a carefully thought through EA that he has spent considerable time refining. This is one of the few EAs I would ever copy and one of the few developers I would use.
Very reliable signal. Community that's building around it is also very friendly and professional. Highly recommend
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
I recently joined this signal after seeing how transparent and sincere the developer is.
Ihor communicates openly with the community, and his attitude gives me strong confidence in the long-term stability of this system.
The GridWise community is active, supportive, and very well managed.
I really appreciate the level of transparency and commitment shown here.
I will update my review after more trading history,
so I can share a fair and accurate long-term evaluation.
So far, the experience has been excellent.
Thank you very much for your great work.
最大DDは30%ありますが、リターンを考えると考えられますが、頻繁にあっては困ります。月に20%増えますが、相場と逆張りでのマーチンゲールが怖いです。もし相場が戻らなければどこでストップしてくれる次第で未来が変わりますね。
Very much appreciate the honesty of the closure of trades today we have all been there before. Good signal Keep up the good work.
I've rarely seen such a reliable signal as this one.
Don't let people sway you; trade the way you know how.
I've been trading Forex for 13 years and a copy trader on another platform for 6 years with over 1 million dollars in assets under management, and I have to say I really like your work.
Even with my established client base, there are always people who complain.
The Signal shows some very promising results. I subbed not long ago and a few minutes ago there was an human error. I will stay subbed but i hope this doesn't happen again... otherwise we're good.
Realmente una señal confiable y un proveedor profesional! Muy recomendable!!
A very reliable signal. Ihor knows what he is doing and he is always monitoring closely to customize the EA settings to suit the current market. The safety of subscribers' accounts is always his priority.
Good luck, everyone!
A good signal for the month I was using it.
Will stay with it.
Great signal. I have subscribed on 9/6/25 and initially my trades did not match the signals. Ihor suggested to change the spread which made a difference. For Sept. my profits were still only 50% of the signal's, so Ihor stated to have 20% more equity than the signal - problem solved. October now matches the signal's profits. Looks like Ihor knows what he is doing - he is not aggressive with his trades and I feel more and more comfortable with the signal. Great job - keep it up!
Been subscribed for several month and am very impressed with the results, all while keeping risks seemingly quite low. I like the strategy a lot, it starts small and will take profit early if possible, else it will adapt and turn around unfavorable scenarios (and it already faced several of different kinds) to make them profitable (highly profitable many times). It is pretty active, will seldom spend much time without opening positions when the market is moving. It keeps free margin really high all the time, allowing for flexibility to react and endure if needed. Great job Ihor! Thank you!
I appreciate your effort and reliability