Qi Kai Fan

Gold V2 Lmax 100

Qi Kai Fan
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
9 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 50 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 251%
LMAXNZ-LIVE
1:100
Autorícese o regístrese para ver la estadística detallada
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
122
Transacciones Rentables:
82 (67.21%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
40 (32.79%)
Mejor transacción:
17.42 USD
Peor transacción:
-7.21 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
530.88 USD (53 109 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-279.81 USD (26 771 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
10 (69.85 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
99.84 USD (9)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.23
Actividad comercial:
4.90%
Carga máxima del depósito:
23.49%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
9
Tiempo medio de espera:
49 minutos
Factor de Recuperación:
5.86
Transacciones Largas:
76 (62.30%)
Transacciones Cortas:
46 (37.70%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.90
Beneficio Esperado:
2.06 USD
Beneficio medio:
6.47 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-7.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
4 (-25.60 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-25.60 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
13.66%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
13.35 USD
Máxima:
42.85 USD (13.02%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
29.01% (35.45 USD)
De fondos:
5.70% (6.02 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 122
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 251
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 26K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +17.42 USD
Peor transacción: -7 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 9
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +69.85 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -25.60 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "LMAXNZ-LIVE" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Gold V2 system. One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid. 3% risk.  Gold V2 is based on profit and loss ratio, while keeps the win ratio not very low.

Let 's  see if  100 usd can support to run this system on LMAX as its lower leverage and higher commission but smaller slippage. 

LMAX is also an LP (Liquidity Pool), and is much safer than most of the retail brokers. So it is best to run a compound interest sytem on long term  for big profit on such platform.

I plan to run it at least 5 years, or win a lot , or loss original deposit 100 usd (very low possibility).


If u have interest on  this system,  and wish to use small money to do a suitable system on long term while for more safety.

Then u can also  register an account on LMAX  ,  Click me here.

Aslo if u do not hope to pay the subscription fee, u can PM me.

2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 12:22
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 12:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 12:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
