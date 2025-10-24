- Cuenta
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|637
|AUDNZD
|237
|NZDCAD
|234
|US30
|210
|XAUUSD
|93
|DE40
|51
|EURGBP
|15
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|AUDCAD
|4.3K
|AUDNZD
|1.5K
|NZDCAD
|3.2K
|US30
|-1K
|XAUUSD
|-142
|DE40
|-545
|EURGBP
|45
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|AUDCAD
|70K
|AUDNZD
|17K
|NZDCAD
|36K
|US30
|-91K
|XAUUSD
|-2.9K
|DE40
|-17K
|EURGBP
|1.7K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GoMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-MT5-2
|0.00 × 5
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.33 × 3
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsSC-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|1.17 × 6
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|1.33 × 600
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|1.46 × 980
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|1.98 × 60
|
JunoMarkets-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
PUPrime-Live
|2.03 × 37
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|2.11 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.34 × 6386
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.34 × 23156
|
Axiory-Live
|2.40 × 30
|
FocusMarkets-Real
|2.61 × 204
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|2.65 × 55
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|2.71 × 14
|
VantageFX-Live
|2.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|2.85 × 176
|
OANDA-Live-1
|3.00 × 14
Cost-effective system over time. Just analyse the data. They speak for themselves.
Things to keep in mind:
- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber
-Recommended deposit: 1500 EUR or equivalent for less DD and optimize subscription paid.
- Account with minimum 1:500 leverage.
- Reliable server connection (24/7) and broker. I recommend the same broker that I'm using to archive good performance.
- Please re-read the tutorial in the link above carefully before subscribing to the signal. Almost all the questions I receive are explained there. I will not answer things that are explicitly explained in the mql5 tutorial.
- This signal has a hidden SL.
- It is important to note that the figure shown in the deposit is not ‘real’, as I have only deposited EUR 477.65, and the rest has been added to the account by the broker for services on another signal copying platform. I think it is important to point this out, because I am aware that many of the highly rated signals deposit money to reduce the DD when it increases, while subscribers are not notified and end up bankrupting their accounts. I recommend studying the chart to see that deposits are not made when the DD increases.
Note:
Once you have subscribed to the signal, you can check signal floating profit/loss and her open positions almost in real time here. Orders are not opened all the time, only when market conditions are suitable to make a good profit. This avoids being exposed to the vicissitudes of the market. Analyze the trading history to get an idea of the number of positions that can be opened in a month. Often, less is more on long term.
Symbols that are trading on this account: XAUUSD, US30, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, EURGBP, DE40.
For updates o more information you can join this mql5 chanel:https://www.mql5.com/es/channels/deusexmachina
Disclaimer:
Past performance is no guarantee of future performance.
Suscribe to my signal under your responsability.
USD
EUR
EUR
Since I subscribed and got the current deals, nothing happen since that, no deals closed or new ones opened it is 3 days now !!
very very bad. no SL set up and draining my accont
9月5日起AUDCAD的品种，单子被套用死扛的方式处理，会容易导致爆仓。
希望有止损或者间隔多少价位再考虑加仓。
Good for now
So far, so good. It is stable, the risk is controlled and the profit is coming in. I think it is no coincidence that this signal has been online for five years. Congratulations to the author. I will update this review if conditions change.
I think the signal is not perfect (none of them are), but so far it is a really stable signal that gives me profits in the long term. The risk is controlled. I had three negative months because of the geopolitical situation (trump tariffs...) when the market changed but this signal held without big losses when most signals exploded. I have seen many signals rise very fast in profitability and people subscribe massively to them, and from one day to the next leave the account at 0. This signal has been around for many years and has not exceeded 20% DD. Those are verifiable facts. If set up properly following the instructions it is recommended. The signal provider is responsive to questions, which is appreciated.
malisimo
I thinkb1 star is too much. You'd be better gambling at the casino .
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
I initially subscribed to this signal provider based on their past performance, but my experience has been nothing short of frustrating. They completely changed their strategy without any notice, making it impossible to rely on their signals anymore. Also, the trades are very minimal, making the cost to copy this trading signal much higher than the revenue generated.
Управ сменил риски и торговые пары без предупреждения. Теперь исторические показатели не представляют из себя ничего, так как торговля сменилась.
Do you have an order today, what do you buy today?
He's a god trader for sure but no trading enough, I'm wondering if he will refund the money I spent copying him.
Transactions in 95 cases are the same as on the LittleeCrazyWay signal. The statistics of which indicate a possible big drawdown...
not reliable
Lleva 2 transacciones y van muy bien, es preferible menos transacciones pero mas seguras, lo recomiendo, y responde las preguntas, eso es muy importante !
Unresponsive trader. Bot not doing anything. No trades for 17 days into the new year. Its a shame.
I subscribed at the beginning of the month, 2 weeks later still no trade...
too inactive, I do not recommend this signal
No trades, bad signal
Think this guy is on holiday..long long holiday