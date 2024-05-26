SeñalesSecciones
Señales / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Gold Stable Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Stable Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
86 semanas
14 / 19K USD
Copiar por 40 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 551%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
633
Transacciones Rentables:
504 (79.62%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
129 (20.38%)
Mejor transacción:
15.91 USD
Peor transacción:
-20.92 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
1 256.97 USD (127 006 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-535.45 USD (48 052 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
23 (58.90 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
71.76 USD (17)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.30
Actividad comercial:
2.84%
Carga máxima del depósito:
24.82%
Último trade:
12 días
Trades a la semana:
0
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
9.40
Transacciones Largas:
489 (77.25%)
Transacciones Cortas:
144 (22.75%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.35
Beneficio Esperado:
1.14 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.49 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-4.15 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-21.35 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-47.75 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
3.07%
Pronóstico anual:
37.25%
Trading algorítmico:
94%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
5.45 USD
Máxima:
76.76 USD (15.44%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
15.45% (76.83 USD)
De fondos:
33.70% (73.04 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 633
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 722
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 79K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +15.91 USD
Peor transacción: -21 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 17
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +58.90 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -21.35 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
Eightcap-Live
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.58 × 19
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real12
3.36 × 1609
Exness-MT5Real5
3.75 × 521
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-Pro
4.29 × 72
RoboForex-ECN
4.71 × 2755
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
PXBTTrading-1
5.78 × 123
FBS-Real
5.81 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.84 × 120
OxSecurities-Live
5.94 × 125
Exness-MT5Real38
6.09 × 56
otros 35...
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.

4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.

- Profit: 200 ~ 350% / Year

- Hardcore Stop loss and close all order 90$

- With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    No hay comentarios
    2025.12.21 04:05
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.11 17:58
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.12.09 00:44
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.24 20:21
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.18 22:11
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.04 21:28
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.10.30 20:17
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.10.27 22:11
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.10.20 23:06
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.10.02 02:49
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.30 20:37
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.15 17:09
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.09.11 20:25
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.08.20 16:18
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.08.20 03:46
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.06.04 07:33
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.05.29 09:06
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.05.01 01:52
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.04.28 12:14
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.04.16 02:54
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
