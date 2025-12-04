SeñalesSecciones
Daily Gold Sniper

23 comentarios
Fiabilidad
49 semanas
37 / 108K USD
incremento desde 2025 760%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
Total de Trades:
151
Transacciones Rentables:
145 (96.02%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
6 (3.97%)
Mejor transacción:
99.53 GBP
Peor transacción:
-159.34 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
1 175.12 GBP (32 981 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-498.29 GBP (12 584 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
52 (290.93 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
437.65 GBP (37)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.27
Actividad comercial:
2.92%
Carga máxima del depósito:
19.40%
Último trade:
23 horas
Trades a la semana:
2
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
4.24
Transacciones Largas:
88 (58.28%)
Transacciones Cortas:
63 (41.72%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.36
Beneficio Esperado:
4.48 GBP
Beneficio medio:
8.10 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-83.05 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
2 (-87.05 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-159.34 GBP (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
22.06%
Pronóstico anual:
267.67%
Trading algorítmico:
96%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
42.75 GBP
Máxima:
159.76 GBP (32.44%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
30.50% (159.48 GBP)
De fondos:
34.27% (135.62 GBP)

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

💥 Daily Gold Sniper

Built for traders who value control, quality, and consistency — not hype or overtrading.

  • 🧠 Based on daily timeframe analysis, this strategy only trades when the probabilities are clearly in our favour.
  • ✅ Strict stop loss and take profit on every trade
  • 🚫 No grid, no martingale, no dangerous tactics
  • 📈 Thrives during trending conditions
  • 📉 Trade frequency may slow during ranging markets — this is intentional for safety and sustainability.
💡 Note for EA Enquirers:
For those who have asked about purchasing the trading EA, the EA used is AURA NEURON MT5 (not affiliated). The parameters used are not the EA's standard settings. I have optimised the parameters following lessons learned in extensive back testing as well as real-time trades - including the lessons taken from the recent losses. The risk control remains the same as mentioned below.

HELPFUL TOOL: TRADERSCONNECT (particularly useful for multi-account traders)
  • Copy this single signal subscription to multiple trading accounts 
  • Mirror trades to accounts on other platforms (not limited to MT4/MT5
  • Manage lot sizing and risk per account from one central interface

Traders Connect is a cloud-based trade copier offering fast execution and simple setup ⚡️

This tool is optional and not required to use the signal.

📌 Recommended Setup                                  

  • Broker: IC Markets
  • Account Type: RAW Spread — ideal for low-cost trading
  • Spreads Explained: Click here to understand why tight spreads matter
  • Execution: Use a reliable VPS for 24/7 uptime and fast execution — no missed trades, even when you're offline

📩 Need Help Setting Up?

Use this Setup Guide to ensure you're fully connected and ready.
Still unsure? Message me directly — I usually respond within a few hours and I’m happy to help.

💬 A Note on Reviews

Many satisfied users never leave reviews — but unfortunately, unhappy users often do.

Most negative feedback comes from:
• Incomplete or incorrect setup
• Misunderstanding the strategy or risk profile

This is a disciplined, professional, risk-managed signal. If you’re unsure about anything, just ask — I’m here to help you succeed. If you are uncomfortable with scalping strategies, then this signal will not be for you. The EA is set to a 30% risk based on back-tested performance. Please evaluate whether this level is right for you prior to subscribing.

⚠️ Risk Warning:

Trading derivatives carries a high level of risk to your capital and may not be suitable for all investors. Only trade with money you can afford to lose. Seek independent advice if necessary.



Evaluación media:
Gabriel Beaulieu
13
Gabriel Beaulieu 2025.12.04 05:52 
 

"Daily" is inaccurate, around 2 trades per week

Trades are good tho

David Swann
854
David Swann 2025.10.27 10:22 
 

A lot of negative comments on here, yet since the beginning of May when I started using it I have more than doubled my account.

If you can find me a signal or EA that never makes a loss then thats great, I will transfer to it. But for now, thanks Amanda. I will stay with Gold Sniper.

salem almansoori
98
salem almansoori 2025.10.13 15:09   

The trader has not opened any trades since last week.

Torben Petersen
1754
Torben Petersen 2025.08.22 14:12  (modificado 2025.08.26 01:42) 
 

and again...... money burning signal!Better to buy the same EA Aura Neuron MT5 and manage the risk yourself. Amanada is running the default setting wiuth 30% risk. You dont believe me? check it out yourself!

Wei Jiang
245
Wei Jiang 2025.07.22 10:09 
 

非常差的信号，600的账户损失了100

Passion
111
Passion 2025.07.17 14:50 
 

Dangerous strategy no RR too large ST

Renato Galeković
33
Renato Galeković 2025.07.16 18:25 
 

Otherwise I'm very happy, but wow, what happened today?

Blackgoldnegocios
297
Blackgoldnegocios 2025.07.16 15:34 
 

I think the signal is consistent, but the TP is too short for a too high SL. The RR is very risky. But the profits still high for a year period.

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.07.16 00:56 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

Miguel Alvarez
260
Miguel Alvarez 2025.07.14 13:52 
 

Highly consistent signal. works exactly as described, honoring its name. Thank you Amanda, great job!

Romeo-ilie Blanaru
243
Romeo-ilie Blanaru 2025.07.11 14:02 
 

Very happy with this signal .. Thank you Amanda

Simon Daniel Wright
578
Simon Daniel Wright 2025.07.09 20:02 
 

Solid signal. YES its not everyday ..... but it doesnt matter. what matters is the quality of the trades! Cheers Amanda!

BBCC-SUB
251
BBCC-SUB 2025.07.06 14:38  (modificado 2025.07.25 15:49) 
 

I don’t fully understand this trading process yet, mainly because there’s still limited trading data available for analysis. It needs more time to observe, and the backtest results show high drawdowns.

maciyooo
36
maciyooo 2025.07.01 14:53 
 

No trading at all. Dissapointed

stevie753
291
stevie753 2025.06.26 07:39 
 

Would be interested in purchasing the Robot/Adviser, but totally unable to contact Amanda nor join her friends for communication.

wieseck
1799
wieseck 2025.06.23 14:16  (modificado 2025.06.24 14:18) 
 

Dear Amanda, as direct messages are not accepted, could you pls contact me. I currently use MT5SC - raw, but the last trade last week was not copied properly - Any advice?

Update: Signal provider was very helpful to support

ilhantugrul
76
ilhantugrul 2025.06.20 11:24 
 

I installed this signal - but it is not working. the trades are not being copied.

EidElias_XAU
56
EidElias_XAU 2025.06.02 16:25 
 

I installed this signal - but it is not working. Did I lose my payment?

I need help to see the signal working and apply to my trade platform. Where can I get to someone to make

there should be a follow up after the purchase - this follow up from a team or one party.

Teh Kim Bok
131
Teh Kim Bok 2025.05.30 02:32 
 

The stop loss is quite large, the profit and loss ratio is not consistent, and the floating loss is too scary

Lucy Locket
249
Lucy Locket 2025.05.28 10:27 
 

Trades are becoming fewer and fewer. MQL5 now calculates 2 trades per week, which can definitely not be described as "daily".

Desription has also quietly changed. Used to say that the signal was aiming for around 1% per day - not anymore.

Perhaps the name should change to "Every Now & Then Gold Sniper".

