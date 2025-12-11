SeñalesSecciones
Walter Joseph Dillard

HJM1

Walter Joseph Dillard
3 comentarios
Fiabilidad
81 semanas
5 / 3.3K USD
incremento desde 2024 5 874%
CribMarket-Live
1:300
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
20 108
Transacciones Rentables:
10 599 (52.71%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
9 509 (47.29%)
Mejor transacción:
3 329.09 USD
Peor transacción:
-3 232.99 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
415 708.95 USD (3 524 773 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-371 299.52 USD (2 989 308 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
20 (374.37 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
3 329.09 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.04
Actividad comercial:
95.89%
Carga máxima del depósito:
1.50%
Último trade:
8 horas
Trades a la semana:
107
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 hora
Factor de Recuperación:
8.60
Transacciones Largas:
10 361 (51.53%)
Transacciones Cortas:
9 747 (48.47%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.12
Beneficio Esperado:
2.21 USD
Beneficio medio:
39.22 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-39.05 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
15 (-50.65 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-3 560.33 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
8.43%
Pronóstico anual:
102.33%
Trading algorítmico:
0%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
6.43 USD
Máxima:
5 161.10 USD (10.71%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
14.75% (1 785.08 USD)
De fondos:
5.14% (1 727.01 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSDc 20106
EURUSDc 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSDc 44K
EURUSDc -6
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSDc 536K
EURUSDc -555
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +3 329.09 USD
Peor transacción: -3 233 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 1
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +374.37 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -50.65 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "CribMarket-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

Copies best on metacopier. Here's the setup video on how to join there: https://youtube.com/shorts/-sdpUO3l-t0

If you run into issues copying here, many are having issues on copying due to slippage, please get a refund on the signal. Start small before scaling up. 

This is an arb strategy, so copying can be killed by slippage here. If you run into issues please message me. Best to follow on metacopier where things are working well for all clients. HJM1 signal there. 


Evaluación media:
ron_b
315
ron_b 2025.12.11 08:14 
 

Didn't copy well for me with this system.

ambighen
473
ambighen 2025.12.07 10:25 
 

This system unfortunately did not work well with my broker, it is an arbitrage strategy that may only work well on the provider’s broker

Simon widlund
23
Simon widlund 2025.11.27 09:56   

I missed that it was XAUUSDc (cent) not valid in europe) and many accounts. so sorry it seems like a good signal. but it didnt work out and i learned something new.

2025.11.12 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
HJM1
30 USD al mes
5 874%
5
3.3K
USD
36K
USD
81
0%
20 108
52%
96%
1.11
2.21
USD
15%
1:300
¿Cómo se realiza el copiado de las transacciones en MetaTrader? Mire el vídeo tutorial

La suscripción a la señal le da derecho a copiar las transacciones del proveedor durante 1 mes. Para que la suscripción tenga efecto, hay que utilizar el terminal MetaTrader 5.

Si no tiene la plataforma instalada, puede descargarla aquí.