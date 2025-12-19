SeñalesSecciones
Prastama Putra Perkasa

Apex Predator

Prastama Putra Perkasa
0 comentarios
Fiabilidad
30 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2025 1 320%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
1 158
Transacciones Rentables:
911 (78.67%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
247 (21.33%)
Mejor transacción:
25 920.00 USD
Peor transacción:
-28 149.90 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
532 779.05 USD (16 556 824 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-282 567.20 USD (4 104 043 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
73 (21 509.93 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
64 626.86 USD (19)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.17
Actividad comercial:
100.00%
Carga máxima del depósito:
5.40%
Último trade:
1 día
Trades a la semana:
19
Tiempo medio de espera:
2 días
Factor de Recuperación:
4.13
Transacciones Largas:
1 020 (88.08%)
Transacciones Cortas:
138 (11.92%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.89
Beneficio Esperado:
216.07 USD
Beneficio medio:
584.83 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-1 144.00 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
9 (-17 425.43 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-60 632.82 USD (4)
Crecimiento al mes:
12.99%
Pronóstico anual:
157.59%
Trading algorítmico:
31%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
0.00 USD
Máxima:
60 632.82 USD (26.16%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
26.77% (60 632.82 USD)
De fondos:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD 927
AUDCAD 181
BTCUSD 14
GBPAUD 11
ETHUSD 6
AUDUSD 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCAD 2
GBPNZD 2
TSLA 2
EURUSD 2
XAGUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD 214K
AUDCAD 8.3K
BTCUSD 17K
GBPAUD 3.2K
ETHUSD 837
AUDUSD 1.2K
EURAUD 872
GBPCAD 766
GBPNZD 752
TSLA 172
EURUSD 457
XAGUSD 850
CADJPY 151
USDJPY 191
AUDJPY 310
NZDCAD 303
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD 8.1M
AUDCAD -171
BTCUSD 4.3M
GBPAUD 7.1K
ETHUSD 17K
AUDUSD 976
EURAUD 2.4K
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPNZD 2.4K
TSLA 284
EURUSD 455
XAGUSD 457
CADJPY 218
USDJPY 276
AUDJPY 451
NZDCAD 280
Mejor transacción: +25 920.00 USD
Peor transacción: -28 150 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 19
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 4
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +21 509.93 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -17 425.43 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Exness-MT5Real15" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 21
Exness-MT5Real8
0.33 × 80
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.34 × 179
PurpleTrading-Live
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 58
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 386
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.34 × 169
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 214
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.08 × 1123
RoboForex-ECN
2.22 × 9
otros 27...
This signal is built around a hybrid trading approach, combining algorithmic execution with manual, discretionary oversight, focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD).

Our objective is to achieve consistent monthly growth of around 10%, while maintaining strict risk control and limited drawdown. Capital preservation is always the priority.

🔍 Strategy Overview

  • Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Trading Style: Trend-following, long-term bias

  • Approach: Algorithmic entries supported by manual confirmation

  • Holding Time: Medium to long term

  • Frequency: Selective, high-probability setups only

⚙️ Risk & Money Management

  • Tight and disciplined money management rules

  • Low risk per trade

  • No over-leveraging or grid/martingale techniques

  • Trades are placed only in the direction of the dominant trend

  • Drawdown control is actively monitored and adjusted when needed

🛡️ Why Follow This Signal

  • Focus on steady growth, not aggressive gambling

  • Designed for traders seeking long-term consistency

  • Combines the precision of algorithms with human market insight

  • Clear risk structure with capital protection in mind

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.


No hay comentarios
2025.12.26 00:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.19 03:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
