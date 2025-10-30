SeñalesSecciones
Ki Kwong Choi

Yhqtv bybit

Ki Kwong Choi
Fiabilidad
8 semanas
1 / 560 USD
incremento desde 2025 65%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
79
Transacciones Rentables:
22 (27.84%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
57 (72.15%)
Mejor transacción:
15.56 UST
Peor transacción:
-3.80 UST
Beneficio Bruto:
290.56 UST (29 469 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-124.55 UST (13 449 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
3 (44.09 UST)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
44.09 UST (3)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.31
Actividad comercial:
46.14%
Carga máxima del depósito:
6.70%
Último trade:
3 días
Trades a la semana:
19
Tiempo medio de espera:
8 horas
Factor de Recuperación:
9.49
Transacciones Largas:
51 (64.56%)
Transacciones Cortas:
28 (35.44%)
Factor de Beneficio:
2.33
Beneficio Esperado:
2.10 UST
Beneficio medio:
13.21 UST
Pérdidas medias:
-2.19 UST
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
8 (-14.70 UST)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-14.70 UST (8)
Crecimiento al mes:
31.31%
Trading algorítmico:
100%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
2.40 UST
Máxima:
17.49 UST (4.88%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
4.83% (17.31 UST)
De fondos:
1.01% (2.81 UST)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 47
USDJPY+ 21
GBPUSD+ 11
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
XAUUSD+ 183
USDJPY+ -21
GBPUSD+ 4
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
XAUUSD+ 19K
USDJPY+ -3.1K
GBPUSD+ 545
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +15.56 UST
Peor transacción: -4 UST
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 3
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 8
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +44.09 UST
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -14.70 UST

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Bybit-Live" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

No hay datos

I have more than 10 years in the development of automated trading systems in the financial markets.

If this is the first time you are subscribing to one of my signals, be sure to write to me in private messages about this. This is necessary in order to make sure that the characteristics of your account: deposit, leverage, copy settings, VPS server, allow you to copy the signal most accurately.

我在金融市场开发自动交易系统方面有10多年的时间。

如果这是您第一次订阅我的信号之一，请务必在私信中写信给我。这是必要的，以确保您的帐户特性：存款、杠杆、复制设置、VPS服务器，允许您最准确地复制信号。



No hay comentarios
2025.11.19 06:30
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.11.06 05:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.06 04:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.04 02:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.30 03:19
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.30 03:19
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.30 03:19
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.30 03:19
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
