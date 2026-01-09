SeñalesSecciones
Daniel Moraes Da Silva

NoPain MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
15 comentarios
Fiabilidad
220 semanas
74 / 219K USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2021 1 672%
OANDA_Global-Live-1
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
5 559
Transacciones Rentables:
3 541 (63.69%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
2 018 (36.30%)
Mejor transacción:
19.97 USD
Peor transacción:
-28.41 USD
Beneficio Bruto:
9 136.93 USD (406 168 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-5 419.51 USD (685 312 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
17 (21.38 USD)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
32.70 USD (5)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.15
Actividad comercial:
63.22%
Carga máxima del depósito:
9.13%
Último trade:
15 minutos
Trades a la semana:
9
Tiempo medio de espera:
1 día
Factor de Recuperación:
47.01
Transacciones Largas:
2 810 (50.55%)
Transacciones Cortas:
2 749 (49.45%)
Factor de Beneficio:
1.69
Beneficio Esperado:
0.67 USD
Beneficio medio:
2.58 USD
Pérdidas medias:
-2.69 USD
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
5 (-21.36 USD)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-38.35 USD (2)
Crecimiento al mes:
2.13%
Pronóstico anual:
25.80%
Trading algorítmico:
10%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
3.56 USD
Máxima:
79.07 USD (6.89%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
6.89% (79.07 USD)
De fondos:
20.63% (227.18 USD)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
AUDCAD 5559
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
AUDCAD 3.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
AUDCAD -279K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +19.97 USD
Peor transacción: -28 USD
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 5
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 2
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +21.38 USD
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -21.36 USD

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "OANDA_Global-Live-1" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 7
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 4
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 4
BBCorp-Trade
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 4
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 4
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 4
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 10
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.10 × 10
Exness-MT5Real32
1.00 × 2
Top1Group-Live
1.00 × 4
AlfaForexRU-Real
2.00 × 6
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
2.00 × 4
RoboForex-Pro
2.00 × 1
otros 13...
NOTE: Trades are made by my robot, but the statistics indicate low AlgoTrading, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.

NOTE: If you want bigger profit, my UpFuji MT4/5 signal is the same strategy but with half the balance (600 USD), so the profit and DrawDown will be double of NoPain.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 3% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 100.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Evaluación media:
Lytotrading
9
Lytotrading 2026.01.09 08:49 
 

No encuentro los links de Telegram

Valerio Cestrone
143
Valerio Cestrone 2026.01.01 17:10 
 

Very good signals! Thank you

Loverboyakin
29
Loverboyakin 2025.11.17 16:08 
 

Very good signal. Will recommend

Uli Niklaus
33
Uli Niklaus 2025.11.03 23:44 
 

not worth the 30$.. no good trades...

ssp729
33
ssp729 2025.10.21 18:35 
 

Great signal, and the author always answers my questions

Samer Abujabal
159
Samer Abujabal 2025.10.08 07:59 
 

Its not worth it , will not even gain the subscription Fees

Ji Wei Zhu
251
Ji Wei Zhu 2025.08.12 09:40  (modificado 2025.08.12 09:42) 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v z79946036

详情可以参考个人主页，主要品种黄金比特币

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jerrychu123

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.08.10 02:15 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

11560865
86
11560865 2025.06.30 18:03 
 

Wth was that in the last days...

Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai
227
Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai 2025.05.26 10:44   

Trade is not copying in my account.

ahmed8808
413
ahmed8808 2025.04.04 15:32 
 

Another scammer with a scam signal, stay away.

Giorgi Komakhidze
83
Giorgi Komakhidze 2025.03.12 21:27 
 

SOMEBODY HELP TO INSTALL THIS SIGNAL, where I must write thise files? ( PRESETS 3.3 MT5 )

Dany Steyaert
1005
Dany Steyaert 2025.03.06 15:27 
 

Very good signal, keep up the good work.

Malik Difanagara
157
Malik Difanagara 2025.02.11 14:21 
 

"May you stay consistent and keep pushing your profits to new heights. We believe in you, and we know you have what it takes to achieve even greater success!"

Dan Liu
735
Dan Liu 2025.01.25 07:03 
 

Everything looks going well.

