Divisas / SKYH
SKYH: Sky Harbour Group Corporation Class A
9.98 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SKYH de hoy ha cambiado un -0.10%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 9.94, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 10.18.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sky Harbour Group Corporation Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
9.94 10.18
Rango anual
9.28 14.52
- Cierres anteriores
- 9.99
- Open
- 10.09
- Bid
- 9.98
- Ask
- 10.28
- Low
- 9.94
- High
- 10.18
- Volumen
- 100
- Cambio diario
- -0.10%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.04%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -23.93%
- Cambio anual
- -9.36%
