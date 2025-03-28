Valute / SKYH
SKYH: Sky Harbour Group Corporation Class A
10.07 USD 0.24 (2.33%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SKYH ha avuto una variazione del -2.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.07 e ad un massimo di 10.34.
Segui le dinamiche di Sky Harbour Group Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.07 10.34
Intervallo Annuale
9.28 14.52
- Chiusura Precedente
- 10.31
- Apertura
- 10.34
- Bid
- 10.07
- Ask
- 10.37
- Minimo
- 10.07
- Massimo
- 10.34
- Volume
- 120
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.33%
- Variazione Mensile
- -3.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -23.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.54%
21 settembre, domenica