SKYH: Sky Harbour Group Corporation Class A

10.07 USD 0.24 (2.33%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SKYH ha avuto una variazione del -2.33% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.07 e ad un massimo di 10.34.

Segui le dinamiche di Sky Harbour Group Corporation Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
10.07 10.34
Intervallo Annuale
9.28 14.52
Chiusura Precedente
10.31
Apertura
10.34
Bid
10.07
Ask
10.37
Minimo
10.07
Massimo
10.34
Volume
120
Variazione giornaliera
-2.33%
Variazione Mensile
-3.17%
Variazione Semestrale
-23.25%
Variazione Annuale
-8.54%
21 settembre, domenica