货币 / SKYH
SKYH: Sky Harbour Group Corporation Class A
10.00 USD 0.01 (0.10%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SKYH汇率已更改0.10%。当日，交易品种以低点9.94和高点10.18进行交易。
关注Sky Harbour Group Corporation Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SKYH新闻
- Sky Harbour secures $200 million tax-exempt facility from JPMorgan
- Freedom Broker lowers Sky Harbor Group stock price target on financing shift
- MRCY Stock Surges 27% as Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sky Harbour earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Sky Harbour Q2 2025 revenue climbs, stock stable
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Reasons to Include Curtiss-Wright Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) Could Rally 72.97%: Here's is How to Trade
- CAE (CAE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- BWX Technologies (BWXT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Does Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) Have the Potential to Rally 76.9% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Sky Harbour Group: High-Growth Airport Real Estate With High-Stakes Risks (NYSE:SKYH)
- This Ryder System Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR), Antalpha Platform Holding (NASDAQ:ANTA)
- Lake Street starts Sky Harbor with Buy, $14 target
- Boston Omaha Corp sells $871,431 in Sky Harbour Group shares
- Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Q1 2025
- Boston Omaha sells $582,469 in Sky Harbour stock
- REITs: The Riches Are In The Niches
- Sky Harbour Group: A Contrarian Buy Opportunity (NYSE:SKYH)
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
9.94 10.18
年范围
9.28 14.52
- 前一天收盘价
- 9.99
- 开盘价
- 10.09
- 卖价
- 10.00
- 买价
- 10.30
- 最低价
- 9.94
- 最高价
- 10.18
- 交易量
- 87
- 日变化
- 0.10%
- 月变化
- -3.85%
- 6个月变化
- -23.78%
- 年变化
- -9.17%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值