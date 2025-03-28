通貨 / SKYH
SKYH: Sky Harbour Group Corporation Class A
10.31 USD 0.33 (3.31%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SKYHの今日の為替レートは、3.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり9.97の安値と10.39の高値で取引されました。
Sky Harbour Group Corporation Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SKYH News
- Sky Harbour secures $200 million tax-exempt facility from JPMorgan
- Freedom Broker lowers Sky Harbor Group stock price target on financing shift
- MRCY Stock Surges 27% as Q4 Earnings and Revenue Beat Estimates
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sky Harbour earnings missed, revenue fell short of estimates
- Earnings call transcript: Sky Harbour Q2 2025 revenue climbs, stock stable
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Reasons to Include Curtiss-Wright Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) Could Rally 72.97%: Here's is How to Trade
- CAE (CAE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- BWX Technologies (BWXT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Does Sky Harbour Group (SKYH) Have the Potential to Rally 76.9% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Sky Harbour Group: High-Growth Airport Real Estate With High-Stakes Risks (NYSE:SKYH)
- This Ryder System Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Monday - Etoro Group (NASDAQ:ETOR), Antalpha Platform Holding (NASDAQ:ANTA)
- Lake Street starts Sky Harbor with Buy, $14 target
- Boston Omaha Corp sells $871,431 in Sky Harbour Group shares
- Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Q1 2025
- Boston Omaha sells $582,469 in Sky Harbour stock
- REITs: The Riches Are In The Niches
- Sky Harbour Group: A Contrarian Buy Opportunity (NYSE:SKYH)
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (SKYH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
9.97 10.39
1年のレンジ
9.28 14.52
- 以前の終値
- 9.98
- 始値
- 10.04
- 買値
- 10.31
- 買値
- 10.61
- 安値
- 9.97
- 高値
- 10.39
- 出来高
- 199
- 1日の変化
- 3.31%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.87%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -21.42%
- 1年の変化
- -6.36%
