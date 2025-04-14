Divisas / FFIC
FFIC: Flushing Financial Corporation
13.94 USD 0.07 (0.50%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FFIC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.83, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 14.28.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Flushing Financial Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
13.83 14.28
Rango anual
10.65 18.56
- Cierres anteriores
- 13.87
- Open
- 13.94
- Bid
- 13.94
- Ask
- 14.24
- Low
- 13.83
- High
- 14.28
- Volumen
- 674
- Cambio diario
- 0.50%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.58%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 10.63%
- Cambio anual
- -3.86%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B