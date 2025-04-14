货币 / FFIC
FFIC: Flushing Financial Corporation
13.97 USD 0.10 (0.72%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FFIC汇率已更改0.72%。当日，交易品种以低点13.83和高点14.09进行交易。
关注Flushing Financial Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
FFIC新闻
- Flushing Financial: Far From A Great Play (NASDAQ:FFIC)
- Earnings call transcript: Flushing Financial beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Flushing Financial Q2 2025 slides: NIM expansion continues, Asian market focus drives growth
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q2 Earnings
- Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Flushing earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Flushing Financial (FFIC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Mamdani lead in New York mayoral Democratic primary leaves businesses on edge
- New York banks, REITs fall as Mamdani's mayoral lead stokes rent freeze worries
- DA Davidson holds Flushing Financial stock at $13 target
- Aristotle Small Cap Equity Q1 2025 Commentary
日范围
13.83 14.09
年范围
10.65 18.56
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.87
- 开盘价
- 13.94
- 卖价
- 13.97
- 买价
- 14.27
- 最低价
- 13.83
- 最高价
- 14.09
- 交易量
- 203
- 日变化
- 0.72%
- 月变化
- 2.80%
- 6个月变化
- 10.87%
- 年变化
- -3.66%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值