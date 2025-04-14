Valute / FFIC
FFIC: Flushing Financial Corporation
14.19 USD 0.20 (1.39%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FFIC ha avuto una variazione del -1.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.00 e ad un massimo di 14.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Flushing Financial Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
FFIC News
- Flushing Financial: Far From A Great Play (NASDAQ:FFIC)
- Earnings call transcript: Flushing Financial beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Flushing Financial Q2 2025 slides: NIM expansion continues, Asian market focus drives growth
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q2 Earnings
- Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Flushing earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Flushing Financial (FFIC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Mamdani lead in New York mayoral Democratic primary leaves businesses on edge
- New York banks, REITs fall as Mamdani's mayoral lead stokes rent freeze worries
- DA Davidson holds Flushing Financial stock at $13 target
- Aristotle Small Cap Equity Q1 2025 Commentary
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.00 14.37
Intervallo Annuale
10.65 18.56
- Chiusura Precedente
- 14.39
- Apertura
- 14.37
- Bid
- 14.19
- Ask
- 14.49
- Minimo
- 14.00
- Massimo
- 14.37
- Volume
- 825
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 4.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- -2.14%
20 settembre, sabato