クォートセクション
通貨 / FFIC
FFIC: Flushing Financial Corporation

14.39 USD 0.45 (3.23%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FFICの今日の為替レートは、3.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.93の安値と14.41の高値で取引されました。

Flushing Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

FFIC News

1日のレンジ
13.93 14.41
1年のレンジ
10.65 18.56
以前の終値
13.94
始値
13.94
買値
14.39
買値
14.69
安値
13.93
高値
14.41
出来高
455
1日の変化
3.23%
1ヶ月の変化
5.89%
6ヶ月の変化
14.21%
1年の変化
-0.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K