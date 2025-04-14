通貨 / FFIC
FFIC: Flushing Financial Corporation
14.39 USD 0.45 (3.23%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FFICの今日の為替レートは、3.23%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり13.93の安値と14.41の高値で取引されました。
Flushing Financial Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
FFIC News
- Flushing Financial: Far From A Great Play (NASDAQ:FFIC)
- Earnings call transcript: Flushing Financial beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Flushing Financial Q2 2025 slides: NIM expansion continues, Asian market focus drives growth
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q2 Earnings
- Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Flushing earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Flushing Financial (FFIC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Mamdani lead in New York mayoral Democratic primary leaves businesses on edge
- New York banks, REITs fall as Mamdani’s mayoral lead stokes rent freeze worries
- DA Davidson holds Flushing Financial stock at $13 target
- Aristotle Small Cap Equity Q1 2025 Commentary
1日のレンジ
13.93 14.41
1年のレンジ
10.65 18.56
- 以前の終値
- 13.94
- 始値
- 13.94
- 買値
- 14.39
- 買値
- 14.69
- 安値
- 13.93
- 高値
- 14.41
- 出来高
- 455
- 1日の変化
- 3.23%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 5.89%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 14.21%
- 1年の変化
- -0.76%
