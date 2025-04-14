통화 / FFIC
FFIC: Flushing Financial Corporation
14.19 USD 0.20 (1.39%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
FFIC 환율이 오늘 -1.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 14.00이고 고가는 14.37이었습니다.
Flushing Financial Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
FFIC News
- Flushing Financial: Far From A Great Play (NASDAQ:FFIC)
- Earnings call transcript: Flushing Financial beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- Flushing Financial Q2 2025 slides: NIM expansion continues, Asian market focus drives growth
- Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q2 Earnings
- Flushing Financial (FFIC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Flushing earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates
- Flushing Financial (FFIC) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Mamdani lead in New York mayoral Democratic primary leaves businesses on edge
- New York banks, REITs fall as Mamdani's mayoral lead stokes rent freeze worries
- DA Davidson holds Flushing Financial stock at $13 target
- Aristotle Small Cap Equity Q1 2025 Commentary
일일 변동 비율
14.00 14.37
년간 변동
10.65 18.56
- 이전 종가
- 14.39
- 시가
- 14.37
- Bid
- 14.19
- Ask
- 14.49
- 저가
- 14.00
- 고가
- 14.37
- 볼륨
- 825
- 일일 변동
- -1.39%
- 월 변동
- 4.42%
- 6개월 변동
- 12.62%
- 년간 변동율
- -2.14%
