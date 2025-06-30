Divisas / EH
EH: EHang Holdings Limited - ADS
16.98 USD 0.10 (0.59%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.59%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.71, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.40.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas EHang Holdings Limited - ADS. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
16.71 17.40
Rango anual
12.01 29.76
- Cierres anteriores
- 16.88
- Open
- 17.06
- Bid
- 16.98
- Ask
- 17.28
- Low
- 16.71
- High
- 17.40
- Volumen
- 2.484 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.59%
- Cambio mensual
- 9.20%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -18.91%
- Cambio anual
- 18.58%
