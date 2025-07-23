Divisas / BB
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
BB: BlackBerry Limited
4.01 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de BB de hoy ha cambiado un 0.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 3.95, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 4.07.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas BlackBerry Limited. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BB News
- BlackBerry (BB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- BlackBerry (BB) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- BlackBerry (BB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- How To Make Alternative Buy Points Your Secret Weapon For Nailing Big Gains
- Sorry, Siri: Why this iPhone user is switching to the new Google Pixel 10
- BlackBerry’s QNX partners with NVIDIA on autonomous driving platform
- BlackBerry appoints cybersecurity veteran Barry Mainz to board
- BlackBerry (BB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
- BlackBerry's QNX Launches QOS 8.0 to Boost Secure System Development
- BlackBerry (BB) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
- BlackBerry (BB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Is Apple making the same mistakes BlackBerry did? Here’s how it can change course.
- BlackBerry (BB) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
- What Happened to BlackBerry (BB) Stock This Year?
- BlackBerry (BB) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
- Cadence Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- GameStop (GME) Is Excluded from the Latest Meme Stock Rally - TipRanks.com
- Iridium Falls 22% on Q2 Earnings Miss & Lowered View, Revenues Up Y/Y
- What to Know About the Meme Stocks Renaissance - TipRanks.com
- BlackBerry (BB) Down 15.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Plexus' Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss Marginally
- KSS, DNUT, OPEN: Meme Stocks Return as Markets Get Frothy - TipRanks.com
- America Movil Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y on Business Momentum
Rango diario
3.95 4.07
Rango anual
2.24 6.25
- Cierres anteriores
- 4.01
- Open
- 3.97
- Bid
- 4.01
- Ask
- 4.31
- Low
- 3.95
- High
- 4.07
- Volumen
- 4.753 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.00%
- Cambio mensual
- 6.93%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 5.80%
- Cambio anual
- 53.05%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B