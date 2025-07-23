Currencies / BB
BB: BlackBerry Limited
4.00 USD 0.03 (0.76%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BB exchange rate has changed by 0.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.92 and at a high of 4.00.
Follow BlackBerry Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
BB News
- BlackBerry (BB) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- BlackBerry (BB) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- How To Make Alternative Buy Points Your Secret Weapon For Nailing Big Gains
- Sorry, Siri: Why this iPhone user is switching to the new Google Pixel 10
- BlackBerry’s QNX partners with NVIDIA on autonomous driving platform
- BlackBerry appoints cybersecurity veteran Barry Mainz to board
- BlackBerry (BB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
- BlackBerry's QNX Launches QOS 8.0 to Boost Secure System Development
- Is Apple making the same mistakes BlackBerry did? Here’s how it can change course.
- What Happened to BlackBerry (BB) Stock This Year?
- Cadence Q2 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Rise Y/Y, Stock Up
- GameStop (GME) Is Excluded from the Latest Meme Stock Rally - TipRanks.com
- Iridium Falls 22% on Q2 Earnings Miss & Lowered View, Revenues Up Y/Y
- What to Know About the Meme Stocks Renaissance - TipRanks.com
- BlackBerry (BB) Down 15.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?
- Plexus' Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss Marginally
- KSS, DNUT, OPEN: Meme Stocks Return as Markets Get Frothy - TipRanks.com
- America Movil Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y on Business Momentum
Daily Range
3.92 4.00
Year Range
2.24 6.25
- Previous Close
- 3.97
- Open
- 3.99
- Bid
- 4.00
- Ask
- 4.30
- Low
- 3.92
- High
- 4.00
- Volume
- 2.629 K
- Daily Change
- 0.76%
- Month Change
- 6.67%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.54%
- Year Change
- 52.67%
