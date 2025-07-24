クォートセクション
通貨 / BB
BB: BlackBerry Limited

4.21 USD 0.20 (4.99%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

BBの今日の為替レートは、4.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.04の安値と4.25の高値で取引されました。

BlackBerry Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
4.04 4.25
1年のレンジ
2.24 6.25
以前の終値
4.01
始値
4.06
買値
4.21
買値
4.51
安値
4.04
高値
4.25
出来高
7.113 K
1日の変化
4.99%
1ヶ月の変化
12.27%
6ヶ月の変化
11.08%
1年の変化
60.69%
