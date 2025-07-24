通貨 / BB
BB: BlackBerry Limited
4.21 USD 0.20 (4.99%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BBの今日の為替レートは、4.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.04の安値と4.25の高値で取引されました。
BlackBerry Limitedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
BB News
1日のレンジ
4.04 4.25
1年のレンジ
2.24 6.25
- 以前の終値
- 4.01
- 始値
- 4.06
- 買値
- 4.21
- 買値
- 4.51
- 安値
- 4.04
- 高値
- 4.25
- 出来高
- 7.113 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.99%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.27%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.08%
- 1年の変化
- 60.69%
