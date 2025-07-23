Moedas / BB
BB: BlackBerry Limited
4.01 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BB para hoje mudou para 0.00%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 3.95 e o mais alto foi 4.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas BlackBerry Limited. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
3.95 4.07
Faixa anual
2.24 6.25
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.01
- Open
- 3.97
- Bid
- 4.01
- Ask
- 4.31
- Low
- 3.95
- High
- 4.07
- Volume
- 4.753 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.00%
- Mudança mensal
- 6.93%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 5.80%
- Mudança anual
- 53.05%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh