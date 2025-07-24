QuotazioniSezioni
BB: BlackBerry Limited

4.22 USD 0.01 (0.24%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BB ha avuto una variazione del 0.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.18 e ad un massimo di 4.24.

Segui le dinamiche di BlackBerry Limited. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.18 4.24
Intervallo Annuale
2.24 6.25
Chiusura Precedente
4.21
Apertura
4.23
Bid
4.22
Ask
4.52
Minimo
4.18
Massimo
4.24
Volume
4.765 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.24%
Variazione Mensile
12.53%
Variazione Semestrale
11.35%
Variazione Annuale
61.07%
