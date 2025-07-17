Divisas / ALVO
ALVO: Alvotech
7.93 USD 0.03 (0.38%)
Sector: Atención Sanitaria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ALVO de hoy ha cambiado un -0.38%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 7.87, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.02.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Alvotech. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
ALVO News
Rango diario
7.87 8.02
Rango anual
7.35 13.70
- Cierres anteriores
- 7.96
- Open
- 7.95
- Bid
- 7.93
- Ask
- 8.23
- Low
- 7.87
- High
- 8.02
- Volumen
- 524
- Cambio diario
- -0.38%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.61%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -19.90%
- Cambio anual
- -33.75%
