ALVO: Alvotech
7.87 USD 0.06 (0.76%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ALVO para hoje mudou para -0.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.85 e o mais alto foi 8.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Alvotech. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
7.85 8.00
Faixa anual
7.35 13.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.93
- Open
- 7.94
- Bid
- 7.87
- Ask
- 8.17
- Low
- 7.85
- High
- 8.00
- Volume
- 128
- Mudança diária
- -0.76%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -20.51%
- Mudança anual
- -34.25%
