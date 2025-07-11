Currencies / ALVO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ALVO: Alvotech
7.92 USD 0.20 (2.46%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ALVO exchange rate has changed by -2.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.87 and at a high of 8.15.
Follow Alvotech dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ALVO News
- Alvotech at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth and Market Expansion
- Alvotech (ALVO) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global
- ALVO Stock Trades Near 52-Week Low: Should You Buy, Hold or Sell?
- Earnings call transcript: Alvotech Q2 2025 sees strong revenue growth
- Alvotech appoints Patrik Ling as VP investor relations Scandinavia
- Soho House, GoodRx Holdings, Dayforce And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday - Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI), Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)
- Kodiak Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Pipeline Development in Focus
- Alvotech 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ALVO)
- Alvotech (ALVO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Ubiquiti, Amcor among Thursday’s market cap stock movers
- Alvotech (ALVO) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Alvotech earnings beat by $0.50, revenue topped estimates
- Alvotech soars as product revenue surges over 200% YoY
- Wall Street Analysts Think Alvotech (ALVO) Could Surge 102.31%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- ADC Therapeutics SA (ADCT) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Immunovant's Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline in Focus
- Xenon Q2 Loss Wider Than Expected, Pipeline Development in Focus
- Wall Street Week Ahead
- Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Alvotech Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Dr. Reddy's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Generics Sales Boost Revenues
- Wall Street Analysts See a 91.05% Upside in Alvotech (ALVO): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Down 6.6% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why You Should You Buy the Dip in Alvotech (ALVO)
- Alvotech: A Fast Expanding Biosimilar Concern (NASDAQ:ALVO)
Daily Range
7.87 8.15
Year Range
7.35 13.70
- Previous Close
- 8.12
- Open
- 8.15
- Bid
- 7.92
- Ask
- 8.22
- Low
- 7.87
- High
- 8.15
- Volume
- 239
- Daily Change
- -2.46%
- Month Change
- -1.74%
- 6 Months Change
- -20.00%
- Year Change
- -33.83%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%