|
#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version "1.00"
#define OBJ_NAME_ASK "TestObjectMoveAsk" // nombre del objeto gráfico para el precio Ask
#define OBJ_NAME_BID "TestObjectMoveBid" // nombre del objeto gráfico para el precio Bid
#define COUNT 100000000 // número de ticks para cargar la historia
#define DELAY 1 // retraso entre ticks en milisegundos
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Script program start function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- identificador actual del gráfico, símbolo de este gráfico y Digits del símbolo
long chart_id= ChartID();
string symbol = ChartSymbol(chart_id);
int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);
//--- creamos dos etiquetas de precio para mostrar en el gráfico el precio Ask y el precio Bid
if(!CreatePriceLabel(chart_id, true) || !CreatePriceLabel(chart_id, false))
return;
//--- array de obtención de ticks
MqlTick ticks[]={};
//--- obtenemos el número de la barra que sigue a la primera visible en el gráfico y la hora de apertura de esta barra en milisegundos
int first= (int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)-1;
ulong from = GetTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, first)*1000;
//--- cargamos la historia de ticks en un array
Print("Started collecting ticks...");
if(!GetTicksToArray(symbol, ticks))
return;
//--- ponemos a cero el array de etiquetas y obtenemos los ticks del rango visible de barras en el gráfico
ZeroMemory(ticks);
if(CopyTicksRange(symbol, ticks, COPY_TICKS_INFO, from)<1)
{
PrintFormat("CopyTicksRange() from date %s failed. Error %d", TimeToString(GetTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, first)), GetLastError());
return;
}
Sleep(500);
PrintFormat("Tick visualization started at %s (%I64u), ticks total: %u", TimeToString(GetTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, first)), from, ticks.Size());
int count=0; // número de ticks procesados
int changes=0; // número de cambios de precio procesados
int total=(int)ticks.Size(); // tamaño del array de ticks
//--- en un ciclo por el array de ticks
for(int i=0; i<total && !IsStopped(); i++)
{
//--- obtenemos un tick del array e incrementamos el contador de ticks
MqlTick tick=ticks[i];
count++;
//--- comprobamos las banderas Ask y Bid del tick
bool ask_tick=((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK)==TICK_FLAG_ASK);
bool bid_tick=((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID)==TICK_FLAG_BID);
bool done=false;
//--- si hay un cambio en el precio Ask
if(ask_tick)
{
if(Move(chart_id, OBJ_NAME_ASK, tick.time, tick.ask))
{
changes++;
done=true;
}
}
//--- si hay un cambio en el precio Bid
if(bid_tick)
{
if(Move(chart_id, OBJ_NAME_BID, tick.time, tick.bid))
{
changes++;
done=true;
}
}
//--- si se ha desplazado cualquiera de los objetos gráficos (o ambos), actualizamos el gráfico
if(done)
{
ChartRedraw(chart_id);
Sleep(DELAY);
}
}
//--- al final del ciclo, informaremos en el diario sobre el número de ticks procesados,
//--- esperamos un par de segundos, eliminamos los objetos creados y redibujamos el gráfico
PrintFormat("Total ticks completed: %u, Total price changes: %d", count, changes);
Sleep(2000);
if(ObjectsDeleteAll(chart_id, "TestObjectMove")>0)
ChartRedraw(chart_id);
/*
como resultado de la ejecución del script, en el gráfico visible se mostrarán los movimientos de los precios Ask y Bid,
comenzando desde el borde izquierdo del gráfico y continuando hasta el final de los datos históricos,
en el diario se mostrá la siguiente información:
Started collecting ticks...
AUDUSD: received 13726794 ticks in 969 ms
Tick visualization started at 2025.01.31 09:00 (1738314000000), ticks total: 44380
Total ticks completed: 44380, Total price changes: 68513
*/
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Crea el objeto "Etiqueta de precio" |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CreatePriceLabel(const long chart_id, const bool obj_ask)
{
string obj_name=(obj_ask ? OBJ_NAME_ASK : OBJ_NAME_BID);
ResetLastError();
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_id, obj_name, (obj_ask ? OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE), 0, 0, 0))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
return(ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, (obj_ask ? clrRed : clrBlue)));
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Desplaza el objeto gráfico a las coordenadas de precio/hora especificados |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Move(const long chart_id, const string obj_name, const datetime time, const double price)
{
ResetLastError();
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_TIME, time))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetDouble(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_PRICE, price))
{
PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetDouble() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(false);
}
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Carga los ticks en un array |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbol, MqlTick &array[])
{
int attempts=0; // contador de intentos de obtención de la historia de ticks
bool success =false; // bandera de ejecución exitosa del copiado de ticks
//--- haceremos tres intentos para obtener los ticks
while(attempts<3)
{
//--- medimos la hora de inicio antes de obtener los ticks
uint start=GetTickCount();
//--- solicitamos la historia de ticks desde el momento 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (parámetro from=1 ms)
ResetLastError();
int received=CopyTicks(symbol, array, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 1, COUNT);
if(received!=-1)
{
//--- mostramos la información sobre el número de ticks y el tiempo invertido
PrintFormat("%s: received %d ticks in %d ms", symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start);
//--- si la historia de ticks está sincronizada, el código de error será igual a cero
if(GetLastError()==0)
{
success=true;
break;
}
else
PrintFormat("%s: %s ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",
__FUNCTION__, symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start, GetLastError());
}
//--- calculamos los intentos
attempts++;
//--- pausa de 1 segundo a la espera de que finalice la sincronización de la base de ticks
Sleep(1000);
}
//--- no ha sido posible obtener los ticks solicitados desde el principio de la historia después de tres intentos
if(!success)
{
PrintFormat("Error! Failed to get ticks for symbol %s after three attempts", symbol);
return(false);
}
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Retorna la hora según el índice de la barra |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
datetime GetTime(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index)
{
datetime array[1]={};
ResetLastError();
if(CopyTime(symbol, timeframe, index, 1, array)!=1)
PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());
return(array[0]);
}