#property copyright "Copyright 2025, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define OBJ_NAME_ASK "TestObjectMoveAsk" // nombre del objeto gráfico para el precio Ask

#define OBJ_NAME_BID "TestObjectMoveBid" // nombre del objeto gráfico para el precio Bid

#define COUNT 100000000 // número de ticks para cargar la historia

#define DELAY 1 // retraso entre ticks en milisegundos

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Script program start function |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- identificador actual del gráfico, símbolo de este gráfico y Digits del símbolo

long chart_id= ChartID();

string symbol = ChartSymbol(chart_id);

int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(symbol, SYMBOL_DIGITS);



//--- creamos dos etiquetas de precio para mostrar en el gráfico el precio Ask y el precio Bid

if(!CreatePriceLabel(chart_id, true) || !CreatePriceLabel(chart_id, false))

return;



//--- array de obtención de ticks

MqlTick ticks[]={};



//--- obtenemos el número de la barra que sigue a la primera visible en el gráfico y la hora de apertura de esta barra en milisegundos

int first= (int)ChartGetInteger(chart_id, CHART_FIRST_VISIBLE_BAR)-1;

ulong from = GetTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, first)*1000;



//--- cargamos la historia de ticks en un array

Print("Started collecting ticks...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(symbol, ticks))

return;



//--- ponemos a cero el array de etiquetas y obtenemos los ticks del rango visible de barras en el gráfico

ZeroMemory(ticks);

if(CopyTicksRange(symbol, ticks, COPY_TICKS_INFO, from)<1)

{

PrintFormat("CopyTicksRange() from date %s failed. Error %d", TimeToString(GetTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, first)), GetLastError());

return;

}



Sleep(500);

PrintFormat("Tick ​​visualization started at %s (%I64u), ticks total: %u", TimeToString(GetTime(symbol, PERIOD_CURRENT, first)), from, ticks.Size());



int count=0; // número de ticks procesados

int changes=0; // número de cambios de precio procesados

int total=(int)ticks.Size(); // tamaño del array de ticks



//--- en un ciclo por el array de ticks

for(int i=0; i<total && !IsStopped(); i++)

{

//--- obtenemos un tick del array e incrementamos el contador de ticks

MqlTick tick=ticks[i];

count++;



//--- comprobamos las banderas Ask y Bid del tick

bool ask_tick=((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK)==TICK_FLAG_ASK);

bool bid_tick=((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID)==TICK_FLAG_BID);

bool done=false;



//--- si hay un cambio en el precio Ask

if(ask_tick)

{

if(Move(chart_id, OBJ_NAME_ASK, tick.time, tick.ask))

{

changes++;

done=true;

}

}

//--- si hay un cambio en el precio Bid

if(bid_tick)

{

if(Move(chart_id, OBJ_NAME_BID, tick.time, tick.bid))

{

changes++;

done=true;

}

}

//--- si se ha desplazado cualquiera de los objetos gráficos (o ambos), actualizamos el gráfico

if(done)

{

ChartRedraw(chart_id);

Sleep(DELAY);

}

}



//--- al final del ciclo, informaremos en el diario sobre el número de ticks procesados,

//--- esperamos un par de segundos, eliminamos los objetos creados y redibujamos el gráfico

PrintFormat("Total ticks completed: %u, Total price changes: %d", count, changes);

Sleep(2000);

if(ObjectsDeleteAll(chart_id, "TestObjectMove")>0)

ChartRedraw(chart_id);

/*

como resultado de la ejecución del script, en el gráfico visible se mostrarán los movimientos de los precios Ask y Bid,

comenzando desde el borde izquierdo del gráfico y continuando hasta el final de los datos históricos,

en el diario se mostrá la siguiente información:

Started collecting ticks...

AUDUSD: received 13726794 ticks in 969 ms

Tick ​​visualization started at 2025.01.31 09:00 (1738314000000), ticks total: 44380

Total ticks completed: 44380, Total price changes: 68513

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Crea el objeto "Etiqueta de precio" |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool CreatePriceLabel(const long chart_id, const bool obj_ask)

{

string obj_name=(obj_ask ? OBJ_NAME_ASK : OBJ_NAME_BID);

ResetLastError();

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_id, obj_name, (obj_ask ? OBJ_ARROW_RIGHT_PRICE : OBJ_ARROW_LEFT_PRICE), 0, 0, 0))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectCreate() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

return(ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_COLOR, (obj_ask ? clrRed : clrBlue)));

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Desplaza el objeto gráfico a las coordenadas de precio/hora especificados |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool Move(const long chart_id, const string obj_name, const datetime time, const double price)

{

ResetLastError();

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_TIME, time))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetInteger() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetDouble(chart_id, obj_name, OBJPROP_PRICE, price))

{

PrintFormat("%s: ObjectSetDouble() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Carga los ticks en un array |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbol, MqlTick &array[])

{

int attempts=0; // contador de intentos de obtención de la historia de ticks

bool success =false; // bandera de ejecución exitosa del copiado de ticks



//--- haceremos tres intentos para obtener los ticks

while(attempts<3)

{

//--- medimos la hora de inicio antes de obtener los ticks

uint start=GetTickCount();



//--- solicitamos la historia de ticks desde el momento 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (parámetro from=1 ms)

ResetLastError();

int received=CopyTicks(symbol, array, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 1, COUNT);

if(received!=-1)

{

//--- mostramos la información sobre el número de ticks y el tiempo invertido

PrintFormat("%s: received %d ticks in %d ms", symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start);

//--- si la historia de ticks está sincronizada, el código de error será igual a cero

if(GetLastError()==0)

{

success=true;

break;

}

else

PrintFormat("%s: %s ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",

__FUNCTION__, symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start, GetLastError());

}

//--- calculamos los intentos

attempts++;

//--- pausa de 1 segundo a la espera de que finalice la sincronización de la base de ticks

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- no ha sido posible obtener los ticks solicitados desde el principio de la historia después de tres intentos

if(!success)

{

PrintFormat("Error! Failed to get ticks for symbol %s after three attempts", symbol);

return(false);

}

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Retorna la hora según el índice de la barra |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

datetime GetTime(const string symbol, const ENUM_TIMEFRAMES timeframe, const int index)

{

datetime array[1]={};

ResetLastError();

if(CopyTime(symbol, timeframe, index, 1, array)!=1)

PrintFormat("%s: CopyTime() failed. Error %d",__FUNCTION__, GetLastError());

return(array[0]);

}