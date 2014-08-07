Mira cómo descargar robots gratis
¡Búscanos en Facebook!
Pon "Me gusta" y sigue las noticias
Pon "Me gusta" y sigue las noticias
¿Es interesante este script?
Deje un enlace a él, ¡qué los demás también lo valoren!
Deje un enlace a él, ¡qué los demás también lo valoren!
¿Le ha gustado el script?
Evalúe su trabajo en el terminal MetaTrader 5
Evalúe su trabajo en el terminal MetaTrader 5
ImportantInformation - indicador para MetaTrader 5
- Visualizaciones:
- 1271
- Ranking:
-
- Publicado:
- ¿Necesita un robot o indicador basado en este código? Solicítelo en la bolsa freelance Pasar a la bolsa
El indicador muestra en la pantalla información importante y de utilidad:
- Hora: actual, local, gmt;
- Sobre la cuenta: Tipo de cuenta, valor del apalancamiento, valor del saldo actual, valor de la equidad actual;
- Sobre el símbolo: Spread, swaps, coste del tick, lotes mínimos y máximos ampliados en la cuenta.
//----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ImportantInformation.mq5 | //| Copyright 2014, papaklass | //| https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/papaklass | //----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2014, papaklass" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/papaklass" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_plots 0 //--- input parameters input color FirstColor = clrWhite; input color SecondColor = clrAqua; input int FontSize = 10; input string Font = "Areal"; input int Corner = 0; //Corner = 0 - LeftTop. (0 - 3) string nameObject[4] = {"time", "account", "symbol", "symbol2"}; //----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }//---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate (const int rates_total, // tamaño de la matriz price[] const int prev_calculated, // barras procesadas en la llamada anterior const int begin, // a partir de dónde comienzan los datos relevantes const double& price[] // matriz para el cálculo ) { //--- int size = ArraySize(nameObject); int distance = FontSize + (int)FontSize / 2; for(int i = 0; i < size; i++) { //--- indicator buffers mapping ObjectCreate(0,nameObject[i], OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0); ObjectSetInteger(0,nameObject[i], OBJPROP_CORNER,Corner); ObjectSetInteger(0,nameObject[i], OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,280); ObjectSetInteger(0,nameObject[i], OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,(i+1) * distance); } string text = ""; StringAdd(text,"cur: "); StringAdd(text,TimeToString(TimeCurrent(),TIME_SECONDS)); StringAdd(text," loc: "); StringAdd(text,TimeToString(TimeLocal(),TIME_SECONDS)); StringAdd(text," gmt: "); StringAdd(text,TimeToString(TimeGMT(),TIME_SECONDS)); //--- establecemos el texto ObjectSetString(0,"time", OBJPROP_TEXT, text); //--- establecemos la fuente del texto ObjectSetString(0,"time",OBJPROP_FONT,Font); //--- establecemos el tamaño de la fuente ObjectSetInteger(0,"time",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,FontSize); //--- establecemos el color ObjectSetInteger(0,"time",OBJPROP_COLOR,FirstColor); ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE account_type=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE); //--- ahora pasamos los valores de la enumeración a un aspecto más comprensible string trade_mode; switch(account_type) { case ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO: trade_mode="Demo"; break; case ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_CONTEST: trade_mode="Contest"; break; default: trade_mode="Live"; break; } string text1 = ""; //StringAdd(text1," Account: "); StringAdd(text1,trade_mode); StringAdd(text1," lev: "); StringAdd(text1,IntegerToString(AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_LEVERAGE))); StringAdd(text1," bal: "); StringAdd(text1,DoubleToString(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_BALANCE), 2)); StringAdd(text1," equ: "); StringAdd(text1,DoubleToString(AccountInfoDouble(ACCOUNT_EQUITY), 2)); //--- establecemos el texto ObjectSetString(0,"account", OBJPROP_TEXT, text1); //--- establecemos la fuente del texto ObjectSetString(0,"account",OBJPROP_FONT,Font); //--- establecemos el tamaño de la fuente ObjectSetInteger(0,"account",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,FontSize); //--- establecemos el color ObjectSetInteger(0,"account",OBJPROP_COLOR,SecondColor); string text2 = ""; StringAdd(text2,"spread: "); StringAdd(text2,IntegerToString(SymbolInfoInteger(Symbol(), SYMBOL_SPREAD),2)); StringAdd(text2," swapL: "); StringAdd(text2,DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_SWAP_LONG), 2)); StringAdd(text2," swapS: "); StringAdd(text2,DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_SWAP_SHORT), 2)); //--- establecemos el texto ObjectSetString(0,"symbol", OBJPROP_TEXT, text2); //--- establecemos la fuente del texto ObjectSetString(0,"symbol",OBJPROP_FONT,Font); //--- establecemos el tamaño de la fuente ObjectSetInteger(0,"symbol",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,FontSize); //--- establecemos el color ObjectSetInteger(0,"symbol",OBJPROP_COLOR,FirstColor); string text3 = ""; StringAdd(text3,"tickVal: "); StringAdd(text3,DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_TRADE_TICK_VALUE), Digits())); StringAdd(text3," minLot: "); StringAdd(text3,DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MIN), 2)); StringAdd(text3," maxLot: "); StringAdd(text3,DoubleToString(SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(), SYMBOL_VOLUME_MAX), 2)); //--- establecemos el texto ObjectSetString(0,"symbol2", OBJPROP_TEXT, text3); //--- establecemos la fuente del texto ObjectSetString(0,"symbol2",OBJPROP_FONT,Font); //--- establecemos el tamaño de la fuente ObjectSetInteger(0,"symbol2",OBJPROP_FONTSIZE,FontSize); //--- establecemos el color ObjectSetInteger(0,"symbol2",OBJPROP_COLOR,SecondColor); ChartRedraw(0); //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); }//---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { int size = ArraySize(nameObject); for(int j = 0; j < size; j++) if (!ObjectDelete(0, nameObject[j])) Alert("El objeto ",nameObject[j],"no ha sido eliminado. Error = ",GetLastError()); //--- }//---------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Traducción del ruso realizada por MetaQuotes Ltd
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11341
ATR_Normalize_HTF
Indicador ATR_Normalize con posibilidad de cambiar el marco temporal del indicador en los parámetros de entrada.ATR_Normalize
Rango verdadero normalizado de Larry Williams.
MaByMa
Nube de color con uso de dos promediaciones consecutivas de la serie de precio.MaByMaSignal
Indicador de señal de semáforo con uso del algoritmo de cruce de los movings obtenidos mediante dos promediaciones consecutivas.