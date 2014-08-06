Watch how to download trading robots for free
ImportantInformation - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator displays important information:
- Time: current, local, GMT;
- Account: account type, leverage, current balance, current equity;
- Symbol: spread, swap, tick value, allowed maximum and minimum lot.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11341
