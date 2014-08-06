CodeBaseSections
ImportantInformation - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator displays important information:

  1. Time: current, local, GMT;
  2. Account: account type, leverage, current balance, current equity;
  3. Symbol: spread, swap, tick value, allowed maximum and minimum lot.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11341

