Trades:
1 154
Profit Trades:
681 (59.01%)
Loss Trades:
473 (40.99%)
Best trade:
1 251.91 USD
Worst trade:
-1 006.11 USD
Gross Profit:
99 385.04 USD (104 326 143 pips)
Gross Loss:
-80 325.72 USD (77 612 052 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (833.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 366.41 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
86.67%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
67
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.32
Long Trades:
603 (52.25%)
Short Trades:
551 (47.75%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
16.52 USD
Average Profit:
145.94 USD
Average Loss:
-169.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-332.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 972.81 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
10.48%
Annual Forecast:
127.12%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 560.19 USD
Maximal:
4 407.61 USD (29.75%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.74% (4 410.76 USD)
By Equity:
68.24% (11 037.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USATECH.IDX
|998
|XAUUSD
|74
|EURUSD
|48
|USDJPY
|29
|GBPJPY
|5
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USATECH.IDX
|18K
|XAUUSD
|1.4K
|EURUSD
|-76
|USDJPY
|4
|GBPJPY
|32
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USATECH.IDX
|25M
|XAUUSD
|1.6M
|EURUSD
|-6.8K
|USDJPY
|-2K
|GBPJPY
|3.7K
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
|
25M 50M 75M 100M 125M 150M 175M 200M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 251.91 USD
Worst trade: -1 006 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +833.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -332.42 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Dukascopy-live-mt5-1" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Higher volatility as Dukascopy nas100 min lot = 1
