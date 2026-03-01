- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 658
Profit Trades:
818 (49.33%)
Loss Trades:
840 (50.66%)
Best trade:
1 346.61 USD
Worst trade:
-488.10 USD
Gross Profit:
32 228.66 USD (1 988 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 459.84 USD (1 435 852 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (147.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 492.89 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
51.94%
Max deposit load:
3.19%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.06
Long Trades:
1 177 (70.99%)
Short Trades:
481 (29.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
6.50 USD
Average Profit:
39.40 USD
Average Loss:
-25.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 352.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 352.15 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
17.71%
Annual Forecast:
214.88%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
364.13 USD
Maximal:
2 651.56 USD (18.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.81% (1 618.41 USD)
By Equity:
5.47% (282.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|553
|USDJPY
|474
|GBPJPY
|368
|XAUJPY
|165
|EURJPY
|98
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|8.5K
|USDJPY
|29
|GBPJPY
|-286
|XAUJPY
|3K
|EURJPY
|-429
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|293K
|USDJPY
|311
|GBPJPY
|-23K
|XAUJPY
|302K
|EURJPY
|-20K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 346.61 USD
Worst trade: -488 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +147.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 352.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.25 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|4.35 × 66
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.77 × 242
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|25.96 × 154
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
361%
0
0
USD
USD
6.4K
USD
USD
111
98%
1 658
49%
52%
1.50
6.50
USD
USD
25%
1:500