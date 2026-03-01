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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Dudu 001 MT5
Xue Mei

Dudu 001 MT5

Xue Mei
Xue Mei

Xue Mei

4 topics 27 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
111 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 361%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 658
Profit Trades:
818 (49.33%)
Loss Trades:
840 (50.66%)
Best trade:
1 346.61 USD
Worst trade:
-488.10 USD
Gross Profit:
32 228.66 USD (1 988 623 pips)
Gross Loss:
-21 459.84 USD (1 435 852 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (147.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 492.89 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
51.94%
Max deposit load:
3.19%
Latest trade:
23 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.06
Long Trades:
1 177 (70.99%)
Short Trades:
481 (29.01%)
Profit Factor:
1.50
Expected Payoff:
6.50 USD
Average Profit:
39.40 USD
Average Loss:
-25.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-2 352.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 352.15 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
17.71%
Annual Forecast:
214.88%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
364.13 USD
Maximal:
2 651.56 USD (18.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
24.81% (1 618.41 USD)
By Equity:
5.47% (282.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 553
USDJPY 474
GBPJPY 368
XAUJPY 165
EURJPY 98
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 8.5K
USDJPY 29
GBPJPY -286
XAUJPY 3K
EURJPY -429
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 293K
USDJPY 311
GBPJPY -23K
XAUJPY 302K
EURJPY -20K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 346.61 USD
Worst trade: -488 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +147.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 352.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real39
0.25 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
4.35 × 66
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.77 × 242
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
25.96 × 154
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
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No reviews
2026.03.01 14:09
80% of growth achieved within 12 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 612 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Dudu 001 MT5
30 USD per month
361%
0
0
USD
6.4K
USD
111
98%
1 658
49%
52%
1.50
6.50
USD
25%
1:500
Copy

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