Ai Jing Gao

THPX3

Ai Jing Gao
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
2 / 829 USD
growth since 2025 3 218%
NCESC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 455
Profit Trades:
1 455 (59.26%)
Loss Trades:
1 000 (40.73%)
Best trade:
1 578.65 USD
Worst trade:
-1 626.27 USD
Gross Profit:
255 372.26 USD (250 413 pips)
Gross Loss:
-169 541.70 USD (161 777 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (701.76 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
8 419.46 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
47.33%
Max deposit load:
13.14%
Latest trade:
2 minutes ago
Trades per week:
46
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
10.86
Long Trades:
1 193 (48.59%)
Short Trades:
1 262 (51.41%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
34.96 USD
Average Profit:
175.51 USD
Average Loss:
-169.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-6 643.06 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 643.06 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
47.62%
Annual Forecast:
577.80%
Algo trading:
34%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
7 899.76 USD (8.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
36.19% (7 877.50 USD)
By Equity:
7.15% (1 252.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGBTC 1587
XAGBTC.stp 868
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGBTC 83K
XAGBTC.stp 3K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGBTC 68K
XAGBTC.stp 21K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 578.65 USD
Worst trade: -1 626 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +701.76 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 643.06 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

NCESC-Live
7.85 × 55
No reviews
2025.12.23 10:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 06:56
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.22 11:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.20 09:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.20 08:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 09:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.10 05:55
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.03 13:03
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 06:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.03 02:02
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.02 11:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.01 00:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 23:38
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 18:28
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 07:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 05:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 03:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 02:36
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 08:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 03:29
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
