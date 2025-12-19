- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|923
|AUDCAD
|181
|BTCUSD
|14
|GBPAUD
|11
|ETHUSD
|6
|AUDUSD
|3
|EURAUD
|2
|GBPCAD
|2
|GBPNZD
|2
|TSLA
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|XAGUSD
|2
|CADJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|213K
|AUDCAD
|8.3K
|BTCUSD
|17K
|GBPAUD
|3.2K
|ETHUSD
|837
|AUDUSD
|1.2K
|EURAUD
|872
|GBPCAD
|766
|GBPNZD
|752
|TSLA
|172
|EURUSD
|457
|XAGUSD
|850
|CADJPY
|151
|USDJPY
|191
|AUDJPY
|310
|NZDCAD
|303
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|8.1M
|AUDCAD
|-171
|BTCUSD
|4.3M
|GBPAUD
|7.1K
|ETHUSD
|17K
|AUDUSD
|976
|EURAUD
|2.4K
|GBPCAD
|1.7K
|GBPNZD
|2.4K
|TSLA
|284
|EURUSD
|455
|XAGUSD
|457
|CADJPY
|218
|USDJPY
|276
|AUDJPY
|451
|NZDCAD
|280
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 13
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 4
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 9
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 16
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.24 × 21
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.33 × 80
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.34 × 179
|
PurpleTrading-Live
|0.50 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.02 × 58
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.07 × 386
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.34 × 169
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|1.50 × 2
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|1.50 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.00 × 214
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 8
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|2.08 × 1123
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.22 × 9
This signal is built around a hybrid trading approach, combining algorithmic execution with manual, discretionary oversight, focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD).
Our objective is to achieve consistent monthly growth of around 10%, while maintaining strict risk control and limited drawdown. Capital preservation is always the priority.
🔍 Strategy Overview
-
Market: Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Trading Style: Trend-following, long-term bias
-
Approach: Algorithmic entries supported by manual confirmation
-
Holding Time: Medium to long term
-
Frequency: Selective, high-probability setups only
⚙️ Risk & Money Management
-
Tight and disciplined money management rules
-
Low risk per trade
-
No over-leveraging or grid/martingale techniques
-
Trades are placed only in the direction of the dominant trend
-
Drawdown control is actively monitored and adjusted when needed
🛡️ Why Follow This Signal
-
Focus on steady growth, not aggressive gambling
-
Designed for traders seeking long-term consistency
-
Combines the precision of algorithms with human market insight
-
Clear risk structure with capital protection in mind
⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.
USD
USD
USD