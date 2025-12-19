SignalsSections
Prastama Putra Perkasa

Apex Predator

Prastama Putra Perkasa
0 reviews
Reliability
30 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 1 313%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 154
Profit Trades:
907 (78.59%)
Loss Trades:
247 (21.40%)
Best trade:
25 920.00 USD
Worst trade:
-28 149.90 USD
Gross Profit:
531 642.90 USD (16 541 292 pips)
Gross Loss:
-282 567.20 USD (4 104 043 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
73 (21 509.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64 626.86 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
5.40%
Latest trade:
49 minutes ago
Trades per week:
48
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.11
Long Trades:
1 016 (88.04%)
Short Trades:
138 (11.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.88
Expected Payoff:
215.84 USD
Average Profit:
586.16 USD
Average Loss:
-1 144.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-17 425.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-60 632.82 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
17.19%
Annual Forecast:
208.61%
Algo trading:
31%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
60 632.82 USD (26.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.77% (60 632.82 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 923
AUDCAD 181
BTCUSD 14
GBPAUD 11
ETHUSD 6
AUDUSD 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCAD 2
GBPNZD 2
TSLA 2
EURUSD 2
XAGUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 213K
AUDCAD 8.3K
BTCUSD 17K
GBPAUD 3.2K
ETHUSD 837
AUDUSD 1.2K
EURAUD 872
GBPCAD 766
GBPNZD 752
TSLA 172
EURUSD 457
XAGUSD 850
CADJPY 151
USDJPY 191
AUDJPY 310
NZDCAD 303
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 8.1M
AUDCAD -171
BTCUSD 4.3M
GBPAUD 7.1K
ETHUSD 17K
AUDUSD 976
EURAUD 2.4K
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPNZD 2.4K
TSLA 284
EURUSD 455
XAGUSD 457
CADJPY 218
USDJPY 276
AUDJPY 451
NZDCAD 280
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +25 920.00 USD
Worst trade: -28 150 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +21 509.93 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -17 425.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real15" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 21
Exness-MT5Real8
0.33 × 80
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.34 × 179
PurpleTrading-Live
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 58
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 386
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.34 × 169
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 214
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.08 × 1123
RoboForex-ECN
2.22 × 9
27 more...
This signal is built around a hybrid trading approach, combining algorithmic execution with manual, discretionary oversight, focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD).

Our objective is to achieve consistent monthly growth of around 10%, while maintaining strict risk control and limited drawdown. Capital preservation is always the priority.

🔍 Strategy Overview

  • Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Trading Style: Trend-following, long-term bias

  • Approach: Algorithmic entries supported by manual confirmation

  • Holding Time: Medium to long term

  • Frequency: Selective, high-probability setups only

⚙️ Risk & Money Management

  • Tight and disciplined money management rules

  • Low risk per trade

  • No over-leveraging or grid/martingale techniques

  • Trades are placed only in the direction of the dominant trend

  • Drawdown control is actively monitored and adjusted when needed

🛡️ Why Follow This Signal

  • Focus on steady growth, not aggressive gambling

  • Designed for traders seeking long-term consistency

  • Combines the precision of algorithms with human market insight

  • Clear risk structure with capital protection in mind

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.


No reviews
2025.12.19 03:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
