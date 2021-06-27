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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Tharos II
Jose Luis Thenier Villa

Tharos II

Jose Luis Thenier Villa
Jose Luis Thenier Villa

Jose Luis Thenier Villa

5 (1)
3 products 5 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
271 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2021 1 216%
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
5 669
Profit Trades:
3 860 (68.08%)
Loss Trades:
1 809 (31.91%)
Best trade:
171.60 EUR
Worst trade:
-496.56 EUR
Gross Profit:
53 852.64 EUR (1 123 826 pips)
Gross Loss:
-35 260.69 EUR (613 971 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
61 (1 295.99 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 295.99 EUR (61)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
71.04%
Max deposit load:
29.02%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
7.81
Long Trades:
2 801 (49.41%)
Short Trades:
2 868 (50.59%)
Profit Factor:
1.53
Expected Payoff:
3.28 EUR
Average Profit:
13.95 EUR
Average Loss:
-19.49 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-1 149.23 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 968.12 EUR (10)
Monthly growth:
0.91%
Annual Forecast:
11.02%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
231.45 EUR
Maximal:
2 379.02 EUR (22.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.57% (2 112.31 EUR)
By Equity:
46.67% (4 285.81 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 1752
AUDCAD 1722
AUDNZD 1448
AUDUSD 170
NZDUSD 170
USDCAD 155
GBPCAD 142
EURGBP 98
EURUSD 5
EURCAD 5
GBPUSD 1
XAUUSD 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 6.3K
AUDCAD 12K
AUDNZD 778
AUDUSD 1.2K
NZDUSD 173
USDCAD 495
GBPCAD 454
EURGBP 168
EURUSD 18
EURCAD 5
GBPUSD 10
XAUUSD 0
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 119K
AUDCAD 246K
AUDNZD 52K
AUDUSD 21K
NZDUSD 2.2K
USDCAD 24K
GBPCAD 32K
EURGBP 9K
EURUSD 1.8K
EURCAD 669
GBPUSD 941
XAUUSD 5
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +171.60 EUR
Worst trade: -497 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 61
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 295.99 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 149.23 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GoMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-MT5-2
0.00 × 5
ICTrading-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 2
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.50 × 2
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.50 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.50 × 4
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.64 × 11
FPMarketsSC-Live
1.00 × 1
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
1.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
1.03 × 1519
ICMarketsEU-MT5
1.04 × 1294
ScopeMarkets-Live
1.33 × 3
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.43 × 829
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.49 × 17675
Exness-MT5Real24
1.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.51 × 395
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.69 × 51770
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.75 × 1186
Darwinex-Live
1.99 × 248
ICMarkets-MT5
2.02 × 8529
JunoMarkets-Server
2.13 × 24
VantageFX-Live
2.21 × 19
174 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

CustomAdjusted Liquidity Miner EA: Live monitoring with specific settings

Update July 17, 2023: Due to high volatility in the markets we decided to reduce the risk of the strategy, we expect severe change in the trends of most pairs due to an expected reversal in interest rates during 2023 and 2024.

Update May 21, 2024: Same risk size is used but a new model of pulse cycle of the markets is employed, this requires two more currency pairs to be involved UDSCAD and EURGBP, expect more trades and trading frequency; pulses are closed in loss sometimes to protect from unexpected movements.

Update May 4, 2026: Markets are risky this year, max lots algorithm is implemented for extra safety, now you can subscribe even with 1:30 leverage

No reviews
2026.03.03 16:34
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.02.18 08:19
80% of growth achieved within 86 days. This comprises 4.99% of days out of 1723 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.02.13 19:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.01.07 14:53
80% of growth achieved within 84 days. This comprises 5% of days out of 1681 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.02 13:53
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 13:53
No swaps are charged
2025.07.02 13:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.06.30 09:48
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.29 18:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.21 00:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.04.14 11:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.03.12 08:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.11 16:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.01.08 14:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.01.05 08:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.12.30 07:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.26 23:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.07 16:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.11.03 15:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.08.14 03:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tharos II
30 USD per month
1 216%
0
0
USD
9.4K
EUR
271
99%
5 669
68%
71%
1.52
3.28
EUR
47%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.