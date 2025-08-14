- Growth
Trades:
1 769
Profit Trades:
977 (55.22%)
Loss Trades:
792 (44.77%)
Best trade:
610.11 USD
Worst trade:
-282.95 USD
Gross Profit:
45 382.90 USD (23 743 104 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 953.50 USD (25 635 133 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 028.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 226.90 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
70.23%
Max deposit load:
9.36%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.51
Long Trades:
885 (50.03%)
Short Trades:
884 (49.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
8.72 USD
Average Profit:
46.45 USD
Average Loss:
-37.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-150.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-632.66 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
159.89%
Annual Forecast:
1 940.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
168.90 USD
Maximal:
995.11 USD (7.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.37% (235.91 USD)
By Equity:
3.21% (90.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAGBTC
|676
|BTCUSD
|540
|WTIBTC
|392
|XAUBTC
|161
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAGBTC
|16K
|BTCUSD
|-2.1K
|WTIBTC
|142
|XAUBTC
|1.4K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAGBTC
|40K
|BTCUSD
|-2M
|WTIBTC
|14K
|XAUBTC
|13K
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
Best trade: +610.11 USD
Worst trade: -283 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 028.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -150.62 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
2 473%
1
773
USD
USD
17K
USD
USD
29
0%
1 769
55%
70%
1.51
8.72
USD
USD
35%
1:100