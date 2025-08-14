SignalsSections
Ai Jing Gao

THPX15

Ai Jing Gao
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
1 / 773 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 2 473%
NCESC-Live
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 769
Profit Trades:
977 (55.22%)
Loss Trades:
792 (44.77%)
Best trade:
610.11 USD
Worst trade:
-282.95 USD
Gross Profit:
45 382.90 USD (23 743 104 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 953.50 USD (25 635 133 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (1 028.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 226.90 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
70.23%
Max deposit load:
9.36%
Latest trade:
9 minutes ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
15.51
Long Trades:
885 (50.03%)
Short Trades:
884 (49.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.52
Expected Payoff:
8.72 USD
Average Profit:
46.45 USD
Average Loss:
-37.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-150.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-632.66 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
159.89%
Annual Forecast:
1 940.02%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
168.90 USD
Maximal:
995.11 USD (7.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.37% (235.91 USD)
By Equity:
3.21% (90.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAGBTC 676
BTCUSD 540
WTIBTC 392
XAUBTC 161
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAGBTC 16K
BTCUSD -2.1K
WTIBTC 142
XAUBTC 1.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAGBTC 40K
BTCUSD -2M
WTIBTC 14K
XAUBTC 13K
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +610.11 USD
Worst trade: -283 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 028.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -150.62 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NCESC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real31
0.00 × 5
NCESC-Live
2.98 × 782
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
THPX15
50 USD per month
2 473%
1
773
USD
17K
USD
29
0%
1 769
55%
70%
1.51
8.72
USD
35%
1:100
Copy

