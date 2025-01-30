- Growth
Trades:
458
Profit Trades:
224 (48.90%)
Loss Trades:
234 (51.09%)
Best trade:
978.03 USD
Worst trade:
-500.16 USD
Gross Profit:
11 830.88 USD (211 781 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 860.94 USD (182 365 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (736.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
978.03 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
13.95%
Max deposit load:
15.67%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.00
Long Trades:
255 (55.68%)
Short Trades:
203 (44.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
8.67 USD
Average Profit:
52.82 USD
Average Loss:
-33.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-983.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-983.55 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.26%
Annual Forecast:
63.86%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
347.35 USD
Maximal:
992.44 USD (14.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.25% (987.96 USD)
By Equity:
8.77% (520.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|458
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|29K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 17
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.12 × 153
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|1.33 × 76
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.44 × 308
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.53 × 91
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.53 × 712
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.63 × 228
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.33 × 1381
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|2.44 × 151
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.28 × 437
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|3.50 × 2
|
Alpari-MT5
|3.73 × 11
|
FBS-Real
|4.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|4.18 × 44
|
WingoGroupLtd-Server
|5.40 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|5.79 × 14
|
CGFX-Server
|6.25 × 4
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|7.27 × 15
|
Weltrade-Real
|7.86 × 113
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|9.08 × 480
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|10.85 × 62
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|10.96 × 591
|
FxPro-MT5
|12.00 × 1
Min deposit: 3500 USD
Recommended broker: ICMarkets
Recommended VPS: NewYorkCityServers
i started for 3 days and we have good start i will update my opinion every month ...
signals have good support team thanks all of them