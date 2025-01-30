SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GoldenBug ICM
Piotr Drozdek

GoldenBug ICM

Piotr Drozdek
1 review
Reliability
70 weeks
13 / 142K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 86%
ICMarkets-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
458
Profit Trades:
224 (48.90%)
Loss Trades:
234 (51.09%)
Best trade:
978.03 USD
Worst trade:
-500.16 USD
Gross Profit:
11 830.88 USD (211 781 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 860.94 USD (182 365 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (736.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
978.03 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
13.95%
Max deposit load:
15.67%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
4.00
Long Trades:
255 (55.68%)
Short Trades:
203 (44.32%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
8.67 USD
Average Profit:
52.82 USD
Average Loss:
-33.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-983.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-983.55 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
5.26%
Annual Forecast:
63.86%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
347.35 USD
Maximal:
992.44 USD (14.32%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.25% (987.96 USD)
By Equity:
8.77% (520.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 458
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 29K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +978.03 USD
Worst trade: -500 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +736.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -983.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarkets-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 17
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.12 × 153
Exness-MT5Real6
1.33 × 76
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.44 × 308
Exness-MT5Real8
1.53 × 91
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.53 × 712
Exness-MT5Real7
1.63 × 228
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.33 × 1381
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.44 × 151
ICMarketsEU-MT5
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.28 × 437
Exness-MT5Real18
3.50 × 2
Alpari-MT5
3.73 × 11
FBS-Real
4.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
4.18 × 44
WingoGroupLtd-Server
5.40 × 5
Exness-MT5Real3
5.79 × 14
CGFX-Server
6.25 × 4
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
7.27 × 15
Weltrade-Real
7.86 × 113
Exness-MT5Real5
9.08 × 480
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
10.85 × 62
FPMarketsLLC-Live
10.96 × 591
FxPro-MT5
12.00 × 1
10 more...
Min deposit: 3500 USD

Recommended broker: ICMarkets

Recommended VPS: NewYorkCityServers

Average rating:
Mohammad Taghizadeh Ghahderijan
656
Mohammad Taghizadeh Ghahderijan 2025.01.30 16:50  (modified 2025.01.31 06:01) 
 

i started for 3 days and we have good start i will update my opinion every month ...

signals have good support team thanks all of them

2025.03.21 14:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.03.20 23:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.11.11 12:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.2% of days out of 83 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.11.07 20:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2024.10.30 19:32
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.19 05:00
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2024.09.14 09:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2024.09.12 19:42
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2024.09.12 19:42
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
