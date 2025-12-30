SignalsSections
Gold Minion
Riyo Putra

Gold Minion

Riyo Putra
0 reviews
111 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2023 227%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
551
Profit Trades:
311 (56.44%)
Loss Trades:
240 (43.56%)
Best trade:
80.50 USD
Worst trade:
-49.97 USD
Gross Profit:
4 751.22 USD (420 750 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 057.89 USD (266 609 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (345.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
400.27 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.15
Long Trades:
424 (76.95%)
Short Trades:
127 (23.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
3.07 USD
Average Profit:
15.28 USD
Average Loss:
-12.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-225.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-225.79 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
9.39%
Annual Forecast:
113.94%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.47 USD
Maximal:
537.27 USD (21.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.90% (536.95 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 551
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 154K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
0.00 × 2
JunoMarkets-Server
0.00 × 1
BridgeMarkets-MT5
0.17 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.50 × 2
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
0.94 × 33
OxSecurities-Live
1.00 × 1
GOMarketsIntl-Live
1.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
1.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
1.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.81 × 5915
GOMarketsMU-Live
1.85 × 111
STARTRADERINTL-Live
2.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
2.60 × 98
ICMarketsSC-MT5
2.76 × 181
Exness-MT5Real7
2.80 × 98
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
3.13 × 82
ICTrading-MT5-4
3.64 × 69
RoboForex-ECN
3.88 × 110
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
4.05 × 827
63 more...
No reviews
2025.12.30 07:41
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 0.9% of days out of 777 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.30 07:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 8 days
