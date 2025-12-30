- Growth
Trades:
551
Profit Trades:
311 (56.44%)
Loss Trades:
240 (43.56%)
Best trade:
80.50 USD
Worst trade:
-49.97 USD
Gross Profit:
4 751.22 USD (420 750 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 057.89 USD (266 609 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (345.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
400.27 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
n/a
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.15
Long Trades:
424 (76.95%)
Short Trades:
127 (23.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.55
Expected Payoff:
3.07 USD
Average Profit:
15.28 USD
Average Loss:
-12.74 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
24 (-225.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-225.79 USD (24)
Monthly growth:
9.39%
Annual Forecast:
113.94%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
52.47 USD
Maximal:
537.27 USD (21.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
26.90% (536.95 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|551
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.7K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|154K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +80.50 USD
Worst trade: -50 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +345.64 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -225.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
JunoMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
BridgeMarkets-MT5
|0.17 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.50 × 2
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|0.94 × 33
|
OxSecurities-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsIntl-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|1.80 × 10
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.81 × 5915
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|1.85 × 111
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|2.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|2.60 × 98
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|2.76 × 181
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|2.80 × 98
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|3.13 × 82
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|3.64 × 69
|
RoboForex-ECN
|3.88 × 110
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|4.05 × 827
