SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Gold Stable Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Stable Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 reviews
Reliability
86 weeks
15 / 19K USD
Copy for 40 USD per month
growth since 2024 551%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
633
Profit Trades:
504 (79.62%)
Loss Trades:
129 (20.38%)
Best trade:
15.91 USD
Worst trade:
-20.92 USD
Gross Profit:
1 256.97 USD (127 006 pips)
Gross Loss:
-535.45 USD (48 052 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (58.90 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
71.76 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
2.84%
Max deposit load:
24.82%
Latest trade:
9 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
9.40
Long Trades:
489 (77.25%)
Short Trades:
144 (22.75%)
Profit Factor:
2.35
Expected Payoff:
1.14 USD
Average Profit:
2.49 USD
Average Loss:
-4.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-21.35 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.75 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
6.84%
Annual Forecast:
82.94%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.45 USD
Maximal:
76.76 USD (15.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.45% (76.83 USD)
By Equity:
33.70% (73.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 633
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 722
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 79K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.91 USD
Worst trade: -21 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.90 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.35 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
Eightcap-Live
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.58 × 19
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real12
3.36 × 1599
Exness-MT5Real5
3.75 × 521
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-Pro
4.29 × 72
RoboForex-ECN
4.71 × 2755
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
PXBTTrading-1
5.78 × 123
FBS-Real
5.81 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.84 × 120
OxSecurities-Live
5.94 × 125
Exness-MT5Real38
6.09 × 56
35 more...
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.

4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.

- Profit: 200 ~ 350% / Year

- Hardcore Stop loss and close all order 90$

- With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


    No reviews
    2025.12.21 04:05
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.12.11 17:58
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.12.09 00:44
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.24 20:21
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.11.18 22:11
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.11.04 21:28
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.10.30 20:17
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.10.27 22:11
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.10.20 23:06
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.10.02 02:49
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.30 20:37
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.09.15 17:09
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.09.11 20:25
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.08.20 16:18
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.08.20 03:46
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.06.04 07:33
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.05.29 09:06
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.05.01 01:52
    Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
    2025.04.28 12:14
    No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
    2025.04.16 02:54
    Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
