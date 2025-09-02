- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
542
Profit Trades:
420 (77.49%)
Loss Trades:
122 (22.51%)
Best trade:
29.08 USD
Worst trade:
-14.38 USD
Gross Profit:
780.98 USD (646 344 pips)
Gross Loss:
-475.85 USD (320 666 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (25.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87.89 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
3.42%
Max deposit load:
26.13%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.46
Long Trades:
302 (55.72%)
Short Trades:
240 (44.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.56 USD
Average Profit:
1.86 USD
Average Loss:
-3.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-14.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.59 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
85.84%
Annual Forecast:
1 041.47%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.27 USD
Maximal:
47.20 USD (17.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.75% (47.17 USD)
By Equity:
12.77% (28.99 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|471
|BTCUSD
|56
|NAS100.r
|15
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|274
|BTCUSD
|30
|NAS100.r
|1
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|28K
|BTCUSD
|297K
|NAS100.r
|541
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +29.08 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.04 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
All trade will be sigle trades with proper risk management - with SL , TP and +BE / TSL.
