Namdev Mahadev Pawar

Robofxea Pro

Namdev Mahadev Pawar
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 312%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
542
Profit Trades:
420 (77.49%)
Loss Trades:
122 (22.51%)
Best trade:
29.08 USD
Worst trade:
-14.38 USD
Gross Profit:
780.98 USD (646 344 pips)
Gross Loss:
-475.85 USD (320 666 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (25.74 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
87.89 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
3.42%
Max deposit load:
26.13%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
6.46
Long Trades:
302 (55.72%)
Short Trades:
240 (44.28%)
Profit Factor:
1.64
Expected Payoff:
0.56 USD
Average Profit:
1.86 USD
Average Loss:
-3.90 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-14.04 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-39.59 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
85.84%
Annual Forecast:
1 041.47%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.27 USD
Maximal:
47.20 USD (17.38%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.75% (47.17 USD)
By Equity:
12.77% (28.99 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 471
BTCUSD 56
NAS100.r 15
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 274
BTCUSD 30
NAS100.r 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 28K
BTCUSD 297K
NAS100.r 541
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +29.08 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +25.74 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.04 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
All trade will be sigle trades with proper risk management - with SL , TP and +BE  / TSL.  

No reviews
2025.12.16 06:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.14 12:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.12 07:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 20:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 00:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.21 13:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 11:14
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 09:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 08:51
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 86 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.21 07:51
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.21 06:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 11:19
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 14:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.16 18:07
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 07:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 00:03
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.8% of days out of 79 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.13 15:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.12 11:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 10:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 07:40
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
