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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / DKT007
Min Wei Huang

DKT007

Min Wei Huang
Min Wei Huang

Min Wei Huang

0 reviews
Reliability
215 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 137%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 286
Profit Trades:
816 (35.69%)
Loss Trades:
1 470 (64.30%)
Best trade:
822.11 USD
Worst trade:
-89.20 USD
Gross Profit:
38 738.45 USD (30 170 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34 095.33 USD (30 850 224 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (664.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
847.52 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
93.45%
Max deposit load:
11.48%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
2.56
Long Trades:
1 287 (56.30%)
Short Trades:
999 (43.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
2.03 USD
Average Profit:
47.47 USD
Average Loss:
-23.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-497.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-543.71 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
9.70%
Annual Forecast:
117.67%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
447.52 USD
Maximal:
1 810.72 USD (16.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.99% (1 807.65 USD)
By Equity:
2.64% (93.24 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 260
ETHUSD 216
GBPUSD 197
JP225 178
XAUUSD 178
GBPJPY 175
USDJPY 170
DE40 156
USDCNH 151
HK50 143
US30 118
USTEC 83
XAUJPY 77
US500 67
TSLA.NAS 49
CADJPY 25
AUDJPY 20
NVDA.NAS 8
EURUSD 5
XAUEUR 3
BABA.NYSE 3
COIN.NAS 2
RMS.PAR 1
XAGUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.5K
ETHUSD 1.3K
GBPUSD -447
JP225 -2
XAUUSD 1.5K
GBPJPY -29
USDJPY 821
DE40 -343
USDCNH -215
HK50 749
US30 -542
USTEC -310
XAUJPY 280
US500 -152
TSLA.NAS 368
CADJPY 18
AUDJPY -17
NVDA.NAS 189
EURUSD 70
XAUEUR -28
BABA.NYSE -104
COIN.NAS 67
RMS.PAR -46
XAGUSD 52
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 52K
ETHUSD 173K
GBPUSD -2.4K
JP225 -879K
XAUUSD 101K
GBPJPY -2.2K
USDJPY 25K
DE40 -87K
USDCNH 5K
HK50 499K
US30 -405K
USTEC -175K
XAUJPY 35K
US500 -11K
TSLA.NAS -835
CADJPY 757
AUDJPY -1.9K
NVDA.NAS 19K
EURUSD 1.2K
XAUEUR -2.8K
BABA.NYSE -787
COIN.NAS 16K
RMS.PAR -38K
XAGUSD 893
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +822.11 USD
Worst trade: -89 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +664.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -497.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 3
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.20 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
2.27 × 201
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.50 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
Top1Group-Live
5.40 × 10
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
10.55 × 313
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
Weltrade-Real
11.34 × 131
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
15.33 × 249
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
25.79 × 155
2 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.06.17 09:11
No swaps are charged
2026.06.17 09:11
No swaps are charged
2026.06.09 18:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.03.04 10:47
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 0.52% of days out of 1350 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DKT007
30 USD per month
137%
0
0
USD
3.8K
USD
215
94%
2 286
35%
93%
1.13
2.03
USD
36%
1:500
Copy

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