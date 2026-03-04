- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 286
Profit Trades:
816 (35.69%)
Loss Trades:
1 470 (64.30%)
Best trade:
822.11 USD
Worst trade:
-89.20 USD
Gross Profit:
38 738.45 USD (30 170 696 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34 095.33 USD (30 850 224 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (664.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
847.52 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
93.45%
Max deposit load:
11.48%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
2.56
Long Trades:
1 287 (56.30%)
Short Trades:
999 (43.70%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
2.03 USD
Average Profit:
47.47 USD
Average Loss:
-23.19 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
21 (-497.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-543.71 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
9.70%
Annual Forecast:
117.67%
Algo trading:
94%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
447.52 USD
Maximal:
1 810.72 USD (16.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.99% (1 807.65 USD)
By Equity:
2.64% (93.24 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|260
|ETHUSD
|216
|GBPUSD
|197
|JP225
|178
|XAUUSD
|178
|GBPJPY
|175
|USDJPY
|170
|DE40
|156
|USDCNH
|151
|HK50
|143
|US30
|118
|USTEC
|83
|XAUJPY
|77
|US500
|67
|TSLA.NAS
|49
|CADJPY
|25
|AUDJPY
|20
|NVDA.NAS
|8
|EURUSD
|5
|XAUEUR
|3
|BABA.NYSE
|3
|COIN.NAS
|2
|RMS.PAR
|1
|XAGUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|1.5K
|ETHUSD
|1.3K
|GBPUSD
|-447
|JP225
|-2
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|GBPJPY
|-29
|USDJPY
|821
|DE40
|-343
|USDCNH
|-215
|HK50
|749
|US30
|-542
|USTEC
|-310
|XAUJPY
|280
|US500
|-152
|TSLA.NAS
|368
|CADJPY
|18
|AUDJPY
|-17
|NVDA.NAS
|189
|EURUSD
|70
|XAUEUR
|-28
|BABA.NYSE
|-104
|COIN.NAS
|67
|RMS.PAR
|-46
|XAGUSD
|52
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|52K
|ETHUSD
|173K
|GBPUSD
|-2.4K
|JP225
|-879K
|XAUUSD
|101K
|GBPJPY
|-2.2K
|USDJPY
|25K
|DE40
|-87K
|USDCNH
|5K
|HK50
|499K
|US30
|-405K
|USTEC
|-175K
|XAUJPY
|35K
|US500
|-11K
|TSLA.NAS
|-835
|CADJPY
|757
|AUDJPY
|-1.9K
|NVDA.NAS
|19K
|EURUSD
|1.2K
|XAUEUR
|-2.8K
|BABA.NYSE
|-787
|COIN.NAS
|16K
|RMS.PAR
|-38K
|XAGUSD
|893
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +822.11 USD
Worst trade: -89 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +664.40 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -497.55 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 3
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.20 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
|2.27 × 201
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|2.50 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
Top1Group-Live
|5.40 × 10
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|10.55 × 313
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
Weltrade-Real
|11.34 × 131
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.33 × 249
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|25.79 × 155
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
137%
0
0
USD
USD
3.8K
USD
USD
215
94%
2 286
35%
93%
1.13
2.03
USD
USD
36%
1:500