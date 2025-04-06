- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 534
Profit Trades:
1 139 (74.25%)
Loss Trades:
395 (25.75%)
Best trade:
382.74 USD
Worst trade:
-86.85 USD
Gross Profit:
4 989.24 USD (246 339 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 620.26 USD (191 804 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (58.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
494.97 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
56.56%
Max deposit load:
37.49%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.54
Long Trades:
728 (47.46%)
Short Trades:
806 (52.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
1.54 USD
Average Profit:
4.38 USD
Average Loss:
-6.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-21.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-363.71 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.13%
Annual Forecast:
24.76%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.41 USD
Maximal:
521.42 USD (26.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.09% (4.48 USD)
By Equity:
10.77% (157.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|599
|AUDCAD
|391
|AUDNZD
|366
|XAGUSD
|72
|XAUUSD
|46
|EURUSD
|29
|EURAUD
|16
|NZDUSD
|9
|USDCAD
|5
|BTCUSD
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|595
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|AUDNZD
|304
|XAGUSD
|490
|XAUUSD
|-176
|EURUSD
|-42
|EURAUD
|50
|NZDUSD
|-46
|USDCAD
|4
|BTCUSD
|3
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|6.3K
|AUDCAD
|33K
|AUDNZD
|-5.3K
|XAGUSD
|10K
|XAUUSD
|-18K
|EURUSD
|-3.9K
|EURAUD
|7.7K
|NZDUSD
|-4.5K
|USDCAD
|527
|BTCUSD
|28K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +382.74 USD
Worst trade: -87 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 7
|
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
|0.00 × 5
|
TickmillEU-Live
|0.10 × 10
|
RannForex-Server
|0.18 × 11
|
Axiory-Live
|0.30 × 33
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.34 × 93
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.44 × 62
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.44 × 54
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.47 × 53
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.48 × 42
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|0.48 × 27
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.50 × 2
|
AronGroups-Server
|0.57 × 7
|
ECMarkets-Server
|0.60 × 10
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.65 × 540
|
DooTechnology-Live
|0.73 × 252
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.82 × 11
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.89 × 311
|
StriforSVG-Live
|0.90 × 51
|
VTMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Markets.com-Live
|1.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1 020%
0
0
USD
USD
569
USD
USD
159
93%
1 534
74%
57%
1.90
1.54
USD
USD
22%
1:500