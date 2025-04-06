SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / RAZOR ICM
Anton Kondratev

RAZOR ICM

Anton Kondratev
0 reviews
Reliability
159 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2022 1 020%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 534
Profit Trades:
1 139 (74.25%)
Loss Trades:
395 (25.75%)
Best trade:
382.74 USD
Worst trade:
-86.85 USD
Gross Profit:
4 989.24 USD (246 339 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 620.26 USD (191 804 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
53 (58.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
494.97 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
56.56%
Max deposit load:
37.49%
Latest trade:
12 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
4.54
Long Trades:
728 (47.46%)
Short Trades:
806 (52.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.90
Expected Payoff:
1.54 USD
Average Profit:
4.38 USD
Average Loss:
-6.63 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-21.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-363.71 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
2.13%
Annual Forecast:
24.76%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11.41 USD
Maximal:
521.42 USD (26.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
22.09% (4.48 USD)
By Equity:
10.77% (157.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCAD 599
AUDCAD 391
AUDNZD 366
XAGUSD 72
XAUUSD 46
EURUSD 29
EURAUD 16
NZDUSD 9
USDCAD 5
BTCUSD 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCAD 595
AUDCAD 1.2K
AUDNZD 304
XAGUSD 490
XAUUSD -176
EURUSD -42
EURAUD 50
NZDUSD -46
USDCAD 4
BTCUSD 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCAD 6.3K
AUDCAD 33K
AUDNZD -5.3K
XAGUSD 10K
XAUUSD -18K
EURUSD -3.9K
EURAUD 7.7K
NZDUSD -4.5K
USDCAD 527
BTCUSD 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +382.74 USD
Worst trade: -87 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +58.26 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 7
ValutradesSeychelles-Live
0.00 × 5
TickmillEU-Live
0.10 × 10
RannForex-Server
0.18 × 11
Axiory-Live
0.30 × 33
GoMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.34 × 93
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.44 × 62
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.44 × 54
VantageInternational-Live 5
0.47 × 53
Exness-MT5Real7
0.48 × 42
Exness-MT5Real9
0.48 × 27
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.50 × 2
AronGroups-Server
0.57 × 7
ECMarkets-Server
0.60 × 10
Exness-MT5Real8
0.65 × 540
DooTechnology-Live
0.73 × 252
OxSecurities-Live
0.82 × 11
Darwinex-Live
0.89 × 311
StriforSVG-Live
0.90 × 51
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Markets.com-Live
1.00 × 1
87 more...
No reviews
2025.12.17 22:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.03 05:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 09:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.02 14:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.28 15:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 10:14
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.22 07:05
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.07 23:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.07 02:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.03 00:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.23 01:18
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.04.06 12:39
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RAZOR ICM
30 USD per month
1 020%
0
0
USD
569
USD
159
93%
1 534
74%
57%
1.90
1.54
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

