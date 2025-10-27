SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold V2 Lmax 100
Qi Kai Fan

Gold V2 Lmax 100

Qi Kai Fan
0 reviews
Reliability
9 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 255%
LMAXNZ-LIVE
1:100
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
118
Profit Trades:
79 (66.94%)
Loss Trades:
39 (33.05%)
Best trade:
17.42 USD
Worst trade:
-7.13 USD
Gross Profit:
526.89 USD (52 713 pips)
Gross Loss:
-272.20 USD (26 050 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (69.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.84 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
4.90%
Max deposit load:
23.49%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
50 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.94
Long Trades:
73 (61.86%)
Short Trades:
45 (38.14%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
2.16 USD
Average Profit:
6.67 USD
Average Loss:
-6.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-25.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.60 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
24.62%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
13.35 USD
Maximal:
42.85 USD (13.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.01% (35.45 USD)
By Equity:
5.70% (6.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 118
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 255
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 27K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.42 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +69.85 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "LMAXNZ-LIVE" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold V2 system. One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid. 3% risk.  Gold V2 is based on profit and loss ratio, while keeps the win ratio not very low.

Let 's  see if  100 usd can support to run this system on LMAX as its lower leverage and higher commission but smaller slippage. 

LMAX is also an LP (Liquidity Pool), and is much safer than most of the retail brokers. So it is best to run a compound interest sytem on long term  for big profit on such platform.

I plan to run it at least 5 years, or win a lot , or loss original deposit 100 usd (very low possibility).


If u have interest on  this system,  and wish to use small money to do a suitable system on long term while for more safety.

Then u can also  register an account on LMAX  ,  Click me here.

Aslo if u do not hope to pay the subscription fee, u can PM me.

No reviews
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 12:22
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 12:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 12:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold V2 Lmax 100
50 USD per month
255%
0
0
USD
355
USD
9
100%
118
66%
5%
1.93
2.16
USD
29%
1:100
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.