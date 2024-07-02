SignalsSections
Joel Juanpere

SFE Impulse

Joel Juanpere
3 reviews
Reliability
120 weeks
2 / 73K USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2023 333%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
731
Profit Trades:
449 (61.42%)
Loss Trades:
282 (38.58%)
Best trade:
53.36 EUR
Worst trade:
-51.88 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 943.13 EUR (17 709 397 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 591.52 EUR (10 875 221 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (596.96 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
596.96 EUR (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
11.31%
Max deposit load:
4.13%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.79
Long Trades:
403 (55.13%)
Short Trades:
328 (44.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
3.22 EUR
Average Profit:
13.24 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.74 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-210.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-346.57 EUR (12)
Monthly growth:
-0.38%
Annual Forecast:
-4.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.01 EUR
Maximal:
346.57 EUR (14.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.82% (346.57 EUR)
By Equity:
7.88% (189.54 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
ETHUSD 398
BTCUSD 333
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
ETHUSD 1.6K
BTCUSD 1K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
ETHUSD 519K
BTCUSD 6.3M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +53.36 EUR
Worst trade: -52 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +596.96 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -210.91 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real18
0.00 × 1
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 12
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 7
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 9
VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 4
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 7
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 17
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 2
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.00 × 22
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 2
PUPrime-Live
0.00 × 9
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.34 × 114
Earnex-Trade
1.57 × 21
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.38 × 16
Exness-MT5Real31
2.38 × 8
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.98 × 46
using  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/104102?source=Site+Profile+Seller

more information: https://t.me/sfecommunity

Average rating:
JUNJIE WANG
844
JUNJIE WANG 2024.07.02 15:21 
 

loss money in 1 month, not all broekr allow saturday trading crypto

yang zhang
1118
yang zhang 2024.06.26 20:56 
 

靠天吃饭的盈利，在大波动的时候，表现好，波动小了，收益很差，6月很多的盈利单变亏损，不推荐

Longsen Chen
3782
Longsen Chen 2024.06.22 04:32 
 

过往的历史纪录非常好，但是6月份就不好了。我只订了这一个月，亏了一点小钱。暂停订阅，以后再来看。

2025.12.22 07:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.11 00:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 09:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.17 00:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.01 09:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 11:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 11:14
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.28 21:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.22 00:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.21 19:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.05 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 15:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.04 15:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.04 13:58
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 13:58
No swaps are charged
