- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
731
Profit Trades:
449 (61.42%)
Loss Trades:
282 (38.58%)
Best trade:
53.36 EUR
Worst trade:
-51.88 EUR
Gross Profit:
5 943.13 EUR (17 709 397 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 591.52 EUR (10 875 221 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
37 (596.96 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
596.96 EUR (37)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
11.31%
Max deposit load:
4.13%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.79
Long Trades:
403 (55.13%)
Short Trades:
328 (44.87%)
Profit Factor:
1.65
Expected Payoff:
3.22 EUR
Average Profit:
13.24 EUR
Average Loss:
-12.74 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-210.91 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-346.57 EUR (12)
Monthly growth:
-0.38%
Annual Forecast:
-4.60%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
53.01 EUR
Maximal:
346.57 EUR (14.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.82% (346.57 EUR)
By Equity:
7.88% (189.54 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|ETHUSD
|398
|BTCUSD
|333
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|ETHUSD
|1.6K
|BTCUSD
|1K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|ETHUSD
|519K
|BTCUSD
|6.3M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M 23M 25M 28M 30M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +53.36 EUR
Worst trade: -52 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 37
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +596.96 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -210.91 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real18
|0.00 × 1
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 7
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
VantageFX-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 7
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.00 × 22
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.00 × 9
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.34 × 114
|
Earnex-Trade
|1.57 × 21
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.38 × 16
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|2.38 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|8.98 × 46
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
100 USD per month
333%
2
73K
USD
USD
2.2K
EUR
EUR
120
100%
731
61%
11%
1.65
3.22
EUR
EUR
20%
1:30
loss money in 1 month, not all broekr allow saturday trading crypto
靠天吃饭的盈利，在大波动的时候，表现好，波动小了，收益很差，6月很多的盈利单变亏损，不推荐
过往的历史纪录非常好，但是6月份就不好了。我只订了这一个月，亏了一点小钱。暂停订阅，以后再来看。